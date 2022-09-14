New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Department of Defense C4ISR, 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319549/?utm_source=GNW





C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2023 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.



The DoD C4ISR 2023 budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending plans and major program spending requests.



The base year for financial spending is 2021, and the market forecast is from 2022 to 2027. Electronic warfare programs are included because of the close operational and technical relationship across C4ISR sectors.



Growth Opportunities for research and development, procurement, and operations and maintenance are also outlined in this study.



This study is not an inventory of US DoD C4ISR system types, numbers, technical specifications, or platform installations.



Program segmentation, inclusion, large multiyear programs, and funding forecasts are at the analyst’s discretion.



