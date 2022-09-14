New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insights for Cisos-How a Hybrid Island Strategy Accelerates Enterprise Cloud Zero Trust Architecture Transformation" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319546/?utm_source=GNW





That’s especially true for organizations reliant on flat-network dependent systems.



For IT leaders, the roadmap to an idealized cloud Zero Trust Architecture begins with “marooning” legacy systems on shrinking microperimeter “islands.



”An hybrid island model is a conceptual framework that isolates flat-network-dependent systems within shrinking microperimeters, and points the router associated with an individual island directly to the enterprise cloud ZTA service.



In the hybrid island model, network security surrounds flat-network-dependent devices like IoT systems, OT systems, and even datacenter resources – essentially, anything that cannot immediately be cloud-enabled.



A hybrid island model can introduce short-term cost, performance, and risk impacts.



But if it helps enterprises speed time to realized security value for a cloud ZTA deployment and reduces vulnerability to enterprise lateral-movement threat risk, then it’s worth it.



Author: Toph Whitmore

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319546/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________