Early Childhood Education Market Size Worth $480 Bn by 2026, with 10.5% CAGR | Growing digitalization and virtual platform trend likely to boost the global early childhood education market

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Childhood Education Market By Product (Distance Education Institution and Early Childhood Education School), By Application (5-8 Age, 3-5 Age, and <3 Age), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2019–2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Early Childhood Education Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 245 Billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 480 Billion by 2026.”

The report analyses the Early Childhood Education market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Early Childhood Education market.

Market Overview:

In the early childhood education sector, several basic skills and educational courses are offered for children up to the age of eight years. From the past few years, many edtech firms have been launching different educational programs based on the age group of children. The early childhood programs evolve and develop learning and understanding skills of children belonging from diverse cultures, families, economic standards, and linguistic styles.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-early-childhood-education-market-by-product-distance



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Early Childhood Education market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 10.5% between 2020 and 2026.

The Early Childhood Education market size was worth around US$ 245 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 480 Billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Growing digitalization and virtual platform trend likely to flourish the global early childhood education market.

Early childhood education school category dominates the global market.

On the basis of region, the “North America region” will likely overtake the global market.

Competitive Players Analysis:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Early Childhood Education Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Early Childhood Education market include;

XUEDA

Famly

Scoyo

Ambow Education Holding

Kindertales

Cake Child Care Ltd.

Tadpoles LLC

New Oriental Education & Technology

Blossom Educational

Orgamation Technologies Inc.

K12 Inc.

Languagenut

Eleyo

aimyPlus

Pearson

Oncare

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-early-childhood-education-market-by-product-distance



Market Dynamics:

Growing digitalization and virtual platform trend likely to flourish the global early childhood education market

From the past few years, the global early childhood education market has been growing steadily. However, the forecast study indicates that the market’s growth rate is likely to increase slightly during 2019–2026. The market growth is probably fueled due to the increasing installation of virtual classrooms, the growing digitalization trend, and the introduction of novel learning techniques in educational institutes.

Federal guidelines targeting to improve the program count and quality

In early childhood, a student goes through a “sensitive period” where he/she develops some important neural pathways and architecture. State and federal governments have set some regulations to improve these educational programs in terms of number and quality.

Key challenges in the market

Some of the key challenges recently faced by educational institutes in driving the global market are to achieve an optimum standard of education, to organize regular converse sessions with parents regarding childhood development, and building teaching and managing skills of educators. The varying economic standards have augmented complications.

Browse the full “Early Childhood Education Market By Product (Distance Education Institution and Early Childhood Education School), By Application (5-8 Age, 3-5 Age, and <3 Age), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2019–2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-early-childhood-education-market-by-product-distance



Segmentation Analysis:

Early childhood education school category dominates the global market

By product, the global market is bifurcated into the early childhood education school and distance education institution category. Of which, the former category accounts for the major share in the global early childhood education market owing to the key responsibility of these institutes to help children in their personality development. This would result in the successful admission of children in grade schools, improve their self-reliance, and mitigate the risk of mental, social, and emotional health problems in the future.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global early childhood education market

North America dominated the global early childhood education market by holding the major share in the market. The regional dominance is owing to the rising concerns towards the significance of early childhood education in the life of children. Moreover, the considerable rise in disposable income standards is projected to fuel the global early childhood education market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 245 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 480 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.5% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Years 2020 - 2026 Key Market Players XUSDA, Famly, Scoyo, Ambow Education Holding, Kindertales, Cake Child Care Ltd., Tadpoles LLC, New Oriental Education & Technology, Blossom Educational, Orgamation Technologies Inc., K12 Inc., Languagenut, Eleyo, aimyPlus, Pearson, and others. Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-early-childhood-education-market-by-product-distance



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Early Childhood Education market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Distance Education Institution

Early Childhood Education School

By Application

5-8 Age

3-5 Age

<3 Age

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2020 − 2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

U.S. Education Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/us-education-market-by-type-cloud-and-on-296



K-12 Private Education Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/k-12-private-education-market



Outdoor Education Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/outdoor-education-market



E-learning Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market



Online Language Learning Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-language-learning-market



Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

