New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Investment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319543/?utm_source=GNW





The COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the industry to the extent of many others, although it slowed in some areas because of supply chain issues.



Still, overall investments have significantly increased.



This study examines the space investment landscape from qualitative and quantitative standpoints, offering a bird’s-eye view to help investors get a better understanding of its potential.



It examines equity investments, government space expenditure, emerging space technology, the future space economy, and growth opportunities.



If presents glimpses of opportunities in satellite manufacturing; earth observation; low-Earth orbit/small satellites; global navigation satellite systems/positioning, navigation, and timing; launch, satellite Internet of Things; space situational awareness, in-space services; and space debris removal/deorbiting services.



The study period is 2013 to 2026, with a base year of 2021.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319543/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________