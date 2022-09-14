Proactive news headlines including Majuba Hill Copper, KULR Technology, American Battery Technology Company, Kainantu Resources, Valeo Pharma and Renforth Resources

New York , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Cinedigm to distribute Cineverse library of content on TV streaming service Vidgo this fall click here
- Great Atlantic Resources kicks off 2022 exploration at its McDougall Road project in New Brunswick click here
- Sidus Space and Momentus to use orbital space vehicles to launch satellites click here
- Majuba Hill Copper deep core drill program finishes two holes at Nevada porphyry copper project click here
- American Battery Technology Company modernizes its corporate governance and enhances board accountability click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises welcomes new high grade gold intersections at Kewagama Gold Mine property click here
- Perk Labs says Perk Hero platform continues to sign up new customers; aims to deliver more advanced functions click here
- KULR Technology joins NAATBatt, the leading trade association for advanced battery technology click here
- Real Luck Group sees triple-digit surge in net gaming revenue and player deposits in August click here
- Todos Medical initiates validation plan for PCR-based polio testing at its Provista Diagnostics laboratory click here
- Recruiter.com Group partners with Velocity Global to eliminate geographic barriers to hiring click here
- Murchison Minerals returns best-yet results from HPM project; hits broad nickel, copper and cobalt zones click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals earns FDA fast track designation for sarcoma drug envafolimab click here
- Bloom Health Partners opens new location in Hawaii's capital, Honolulu click here
- Fabled Copper reveals accomplishments of 2022 exploration on its Muskwa project in British Columbia click here
- Mindset Pharma to advance lead psychedelic drug candidate MSP-1014 into Phase 1 first-in-human trial click here
- ImmuPharma says its US partner for Lupuzor has received a written response from the US FDA to its Type C meeting click here
- Renforth Resources restarts fieldwork at its Surimeau battery metals district property in Quebec click here
- Valeo Pharma enters into Canadian commercial services agreement with Veru for sabizabulin in COVID-19 treatment click here
- Copper Fox delays proposed drilling program at Eaglehead Copper Project click here
- Kainantu Resources identifies three high-priority exploration targets at Ontenu area of KRL South project click here
- Revive Therapeutics files amended protocol for Bucillamine trial with US FDA click here
- Nickel North Exploration completes field works at Hawk Ridge; expands mineralization at four zones click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works says its 100%-owned Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) high-grade processing plant is fully operational click here
- CULT Food Science applauds US Presidential Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation click here
- Valeo Pharma announces record revenue of $6.1M for 3Q; forecasts more than $11M in revenue for 4Q click here
- AMPD Ventures says Tanya Woods has been appointed to its board of directors, effective September 12, 2022 click here
- United Lithium says drilling has commenced at the Kietyonmaki lithium project in Finland, with a first stage 10-hole drill program planned click here
