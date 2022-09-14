New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Analysis of Automotive App Stores Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319537/?utm_source=GNW





The study also analyzes current developments in the in-car app store, white-label app store providers, services, and technology and partnerships that are in place today, as well as likely developments that will occur in this space.



Automakers can transcend their current role as manufacturers to become technology partners by embracing digital transformation and enhancing the customer journey throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle through vehicle infotainment and introducing new touchpoints by creating an app store platform.



By leveraging the mobile app store and incorporating it in vehicles, automotive companies are providing a new channel for consumers to extend their digital lifestyle, which will become an important determinant of purchase.



Building an app store will become an essential feature that may help truly distinguish the vehicle ownership experience.



Vehicle owners who are digitally savvy will expect the same ease of use and experience found in the smartphone industry.



The challenge is to identify the right tools and partners to develop the right solutions and have a positive impact on the vehicle ownership journey.



This study investigates potential avenues for new customer-facing tools to pioneer customer experience and potential ways for the app store platform automotive adoption.



Secondary and primary research methods helped develop the analysis and identify opportunities.



The evolution of the app store, recent OEM initiatives in the app store domain, ecosystem analysis, and future roadmap are also analyzed.



The study addresses new business models, growth opportunities and recommendations for different stakeholders to envision better customer-centric decisions and integrate technology and connectivity in cars.

