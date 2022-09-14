New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319448/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Medical electrodes transfer the energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents, which are studied, amplified, and used to make diagnoses. They also offer contact between the patient as well as the device used to measure or record cardiac and neurological activity.

As a result, medical electrodes are utilized for the diagnosis of numerous cardiac, ocular, nervous, and muscular diseases.Various electrodes are used in the diagnosis of different conditions.



For instance, ECG electrodes examine heart rate, EMG electrodes measure muscular response, EEG electrodes identify brain wave patterns, and electrosurgical electrodes help perform minimally invasive surgical processes through the use of radiofrequency alternating current. In addition, various other electrodes are utilized for the identification of cardiological and neurological diseases.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global medical electrodes market growth analysis constitutes the evaluation of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted years.



The growing risk of diseases associated with the surging geriatric population, in addition to the increasing preference for home and ambulatory health care services, are among the primary factors accredited to the market growth of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition in the global medical electrodes market is very strong owing to the low product differentiation among key players, such as 3M Company, Zoll Medical Corporation, Dymedix Diagnostics, Cooper Surgical, and others.



Companies mentioned

1. 3M

2. AMBU A/S

3. CARDINAL HEALTH

4. COGNIONICS INC

5. CONMED CORPORATION

6. COOPER SURGICAL

7. CR BARD

8. DYMEDIX DIAGNOSTICS

9. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

10. MEDICO ELECTRODES

11. MEDTRONIC PLC

12. NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED

13. PEPIN MANUFACTURING INC

14. RHYTHMLINK INTERNATIONAL

15. ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION

