ECGC to Examine ‘The Best Things in Gaming Right Now,’ September 21-23 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports betting is growing rapidly, historical horse racing is expanding where slots cannot, esports is just beginning to tie itself to gaming, and the movement to cashless casino gaming is starting to take root. So, what exactly do casino operators and suppliers think are the best things going for the gaming industry at large?

A panel of industry experts will discuss that question as part of the East Coast Gaming Congress and NexGen Gaming Forum, September 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …” will be moderated by Lucas Levenson, an attorney with Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. The panel, which will take place on Friday, September 23, will also include:

Brooke Fiumara, Chief Executive Officer, OPTX

Mandi Hart, Chief Client Solutions Officer, Sightline Payments

Deron Hunsberger, Chief Commercial Officer, Ainsworth Game Technology

Grant Johnson, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Esports Entertainment Group

The conference will kick off with an opening reception on Wednesday, September 21. There also will be three keynote addresses during the conference and a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening.

Additional panel discussions will focus on issues facing the industry, including:

Sports Betting: Which Model is Working Best?

Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?

The Northeast Cauldron

State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace?

Whither Igaming?

Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming

For sponsorship or conference information, visit http://www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

The full conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Spectrum Gaming Group; Esports Entertainment Group; and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Cooper Levenson: The Gaming and iGaming Law practice group of Cooper Levenson deals with virtually every level and variety of multi-jurisdiction casino law: iGaming law, sports wagering, licensure, compliance issues, equipment approval and administrative proceedings are just a few of the types of matters handled for clients around the globe. Cooper Levenson is a full-service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware, Florida, and New York. Visit www.cooperlevenson.com.

Spectrum Gaming Group is an independent research and consulting firm that performs advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, suppliers, investors, regulators, government agencies and legislatures. Spectrum has worked in 43 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Visit Spectrum at www.spectrumgaming.com.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) (EEG) is a full-service esports and online betting company. EEG focuses on three verticals: Games, iGaming, and Technology. EEG Games provides a wide array of services and infrastructure for businesses to engage esports and gaming communities around the world including Esports Gaming League (EGL), which hosts a community of more than 350,000 gamers on its proprietary tournament platform EGL.tv. EEG iGaming includes a number of award-winning brands covering traditional online sports book wagering needs as well as a multinational casino operator. EEG Technology builds next-generation platforms, features, and services for Millennials, Gen Z consumers, and brands looking to connect with these demographics. EEG has offices in New Jersey, the UK, Malta and Estonia. For more information, visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

SI Sportsbook was formed as part of an exclusive partnership between 888 Holdings, one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, and Sports Illustrated, a staple of the US sports landscape with its award-winning journalism, colorful photography, and annual swimsuit issue. SI Sportsbook aims to provide consumers with a sportsbook that is built for US sports fans and powered by 888’s innovative in-house platform. SI Sportsbook offers users in Michigan, Virginia, and Colorado unique features like full length articles integrated within the sportsbook app and our national Perfect 10 Free to Play game. https://www.sisportsbook.com/.