CityNews Brings Canadians an Extensive Live News Special of the Queen’s State Funeral, Sept. 19

– Starting at 5 a.m. ET on Citytv, Citytv.com, and CityNews 24/7, special correspondent Lisa LaFlamme leads comprehensive coverage of Her Majesty’s funeral along with CityNews reporters Cynthia Mulligan and Tammie Sutherland, and special guests –

Share this release:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With millions around the world set to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, CityNews announced its plans today for a six-hour live news special anchored by award-winning journalist Lisa LaFlamme on Monday, Sept. 19.



As announced by CityNews last week, LaFlamme has been on special assignment on the ground in London bringing CityNews, Breakfast Television, and 98.1 CHFI audiences in-depth coverage and special reports on this pivotal moment in history.

Leading the CityNews live special of Her Majesty's State Funeral on Monday, LaFlamme will be joined by Royal historian and author Helen Carr, award-winning Canadian culture author Daniel Richler, as well as other special guests to bring this unprecedented world event home to Canadians.

Also reporting from London are CityNews reporters Cynthia Mulligan and Tammie Sutherland, who join LaFlamme as part of the extensive multiplatform coverage.

“Queen Elizabeth was an icon, a world leader, a mother and beloved grandmother. Celebrating her extraordinary life and legacy on this monumental day is a privilege,” said LaFlamme.

In addition to the CityNews live special of the funeral, audiences can listen or stream continuous coverage throughout the day, with reports from LaFlamme across CityNews’ suite of radio news stations: CityNews 680 (Toronto), CityNews 101.1 (Ottawa), CityNews 1130 (Vancouver), CityNews 660 (Calgary), CityNews 95.7 (Halifax), and CityNews 570 (Kitchener).

And, in a conversation with The Big Story podcast on Frequency Podcast Network, LaFlamme speaks with host Jordan Heath Rawlings, where she discusses the magnitude of this moment and the outpouring of tributes and memories of the Queen. This special episode of The Big Story will be released this Friday, Sept. 16, and can be heard for free anywhere you get your podcasts.

Social Media Links

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter



About Citytv

Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices, plus Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About Rogers Sports & Media

Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 32 million Canadians each week. The company’s multimedia offerings include 54 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada’s #1 sports network, and the Blue Jays – Canada’s only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersSportsandMedia.com.

Media Contacts

Sarah Grossman, Rogers Sports & Media, Sarah.Grossman@rci.rogers.com, 416-509-9694

Charmaine Khan, CityNews, Charmaine.Khan@rci.rogers.com, 416-277-0450