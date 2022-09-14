Korean AI Beauty Tech Product Company CHOWIS Takes a Global Leap

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the advent of AI and Big Data in the rapidly expanding beauty tech market, Korea-based personal care product manufacturing company CHOWIS Co., leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the beauty and cosmetic market, is quickly gaining traction globally.

CHOWIS's popularity is increasing as the demand for personalized care products that cater to consumers' unique needs, such as specific skin types, using AI grows.

CHOWIS is a diagnostic and evaluation technology company specializing in optics, video image processing technology, and software development. Since its inception in 2012, the company's unique AI algorithm analysis solutions based on big data have added to its reputation.

The personal care product manufacturing company has worked successfully with global majors in the cosmetics industry, such as L'Oreal in France, P&G Group in Japan, Nivea in Germany, and AmorePacific in Korea.

With the support of the Korean government and Gyeonggi Province, CHOWIS has been assisting in the growth of personal care product manufacturing since 2021 by providing customized AI-based healthcare service test beds and a PoC (Proof of Concept).

The company accomplished this feat by installing two unmanned kiosks, dubbed "mySkin KIOSK" and "myHair KIOSK." The kiosks use AI to diagnose visitors' skin and hair and then provide them with customized digital beauty and health solutions based on the results. This aligns well with the growing popularity of non-face-to-face services around the world.

CHOWIS recently entered the U.S. market through a collaboration with Strands, a Walmart partner specializing in personalized hair care products. Walmart has introduced CHOWIS kiosks to analyze their customers' hair and scalps. Based on the results obtained from the kiosks, the customers get customized products such as shampoo and conditioner. Chowis has supplied 100 myHair KIOSKs in the first batch, with additional deliveries planned soon.

CHOWIS has launched PRECISION SKIN DermConcept, an AI-based home skin diagnosis and personalized cosmetics platform service in the United Kingdom. By tracking skin conditions via an application, this service provides information for doctors and pharmacists to prescribe new cosmetics to users every month.

The skin condition analyses performed by CHOWIS's "DPI Viso" diagnostic devices are updated in real-time. CHOWIS's "DPI Viso" device was shipped as part of a starter kit for new members by DermConcept, and 100 have already been delivered.

In addition, CHOWIS is working on a small personal device called mySkin F.A.I.N (Face AI Navigator). It will allow consumers to analyze their skin using AI anytime and anywhere. CHOWIS hopes to launch this in the second half of 2022.

Ryan Choi, CEO of CHOWIS, said, "AI as a technology is critical for improving competitiveness in the global beauty market. Since its inception in 2012, CHOWIS has developed innovative products that use cutting-edge technologies, gaining experience through collaborations with global corporations. CHOWIS will continue to lead the future beauty tech and digital health markets by expanding partnerships with companies from a wider range of countries."

