Codexis’ 2022 Protein Engineering Forum Showcases Recent Industry Success and Emerging Innovations in the Field

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced the recent hosting of its in-person Protein Engineering Forum from September 12-13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. This year, the forum brought over 100 top scientists and innovators together to share insights and recent technological advancements across genomics, nucleic acid synthesis and synthetic biology.



Over two days of presentations and networking events, attendees from more than forty different companies, organizations and academic institutions exchanged ideas and insights focused on recent developments and anticipated innovations in the space.

Dr. Nicholas Turner, Professor of Chemical Biology at the University of Manchester, presented the keynote address, “Discovery & Synthetic Application of Multi-Functional Biocatalysts.” His keynote was followed by speakers from industry and academia, covering topics spanning enzyme engineering, genomics and cost-efficient protein production. Additional presenters touched on recent technological advances, including the expanding application of quantitative enzymology and machine learning in the space.

“This year’s Protein Engineering Forum included a rich roster of both current and potential Codexis customers and partners, each pushing boundaries and propelling protein engineering toward new and exciting real-world applications in an array of industries,” said Stefan Lutz, Senior Vice President of Research at Codexis. “The quality of the research and the enthusiasm displayed throughout this event serve as a reminder of the critical need for in-person information exchange in sparking innovation. As a thought leader in the space, Codexis seeks to facilitate this idea sharing and collaboration between the brightest minds in protein engineering, and we are proud of our role in driving cross-functional impact across the field.”

