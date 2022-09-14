Amplify ETFs to Liquidate the Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (DTOX) and Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (JGLD)

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSE Arca: DTOX) (“DTOX”) and Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (“JGLD”, and collectively with DTOX, the “Funds”). Based upon the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Funds’ investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust unanimously determined it is in the best interests of DTOX and JGLD and their respective shareholders to liquidate the Funds.



The Funds will no longer accept creation or redemption orders after the close of business on September 28, 2022. Shareholders may sell their shares in DTOX and JGLD prior to the end of trading on October 3, 2022. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. Both Funds will cease trading at the end of the trading day on October 3, 2022.

Both Funds will be liquidated and a final distribution to the respective shareholders of DTOX and JGLD is expected to occur on or around October 7, 2022. Any person holding shares in DTOX or JGLD as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption.

Amplify Investments will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Funds may visit https://amplifyetfs.com or call 855-267-3837.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs for which it serves as investment adviser as of 8/31/2022. Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver unique investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

