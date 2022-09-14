Symbee Launches Two New Expedited Avaya Migration Offerings to Allow Companies to Mitigate the Risks Associated With Recent Events.

Orlando, Floirda, United States, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers needing to mitigate the risk of Avaya Solution(s) by migrating rapidly to the Amazon Customer Experience (CX) ecosystem based on recent company events.

Today, Symbee, a Global AWS Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner (SDP), announced Expedited Avaya Migration programs for Mid and Enterprise sized customers currently using Avaya Premise and/or CCaaS Contact Center Solutions. The massive uncertainty of Avaya’s future introduces risk to businesses communicating with their customers, and Symbee is focused on helping mitigate that risk to a Customers CX Solution.

Amazon Connect/Symbee Migrations from AVAYA Solution can be 100% paid for utilizing AWS Partner Network (APN) Funding, thus eliminating all the costs of a rapid migration from their existing AVAYA solution (Premise and/or CCaaS).

The Expedited Avaya Migration (Mid-sized) focuses on migrating businesses with 150-300 agents in 6-8 weeks, while the Expedited Avaya Migration (Enterprise) focuses on migrating businesses with 300 or more agents in 8-12 weeks or sooner if required. The migration will fully support replacement of AVAYA Contact Center Solutions and allow future expansion into digital channels.

Both programs allow continuous innovation in the future. Key areas are Personalization and Automation using AWS-powered Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), which will leverage all digital channels as well as voice. Key solutions such as Advanced Analytics and pre-built integrations allow businesses to maintain and improve current operations while mitigating operational risk.

About Symbee

Symbee is a Global UCaaS/CCaaS Solution that was developed and integrated into Amazon Connect/Amazon Chime SDK providing Unified Communications, OmniChannel Contact Center, Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and Advanced Reporting/Analytics.

