IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers Fibromyalgia Management Solutions

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago has announced that they can provide fibromyalgia management solutions through their private practice in Chicago that offers clinically proven intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy. Fibromyalgia is a complex disorder that affects 1 to 5 percent of the population and involves widespread chronic musculoskeletal pain but without any laboratory or physical indications of a specific pathologic process. There is still no known cure for fibromyalgia because its root cause has not yet been identified. Nevertheless, ketamine IV therapy may allow patients to feel less pain and discomfort.

Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D. from IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago says, “Ketamine is an FDA approved medication that was synthesized in 1962 and was approved for use as an anesthetic medication in 1970. It is a blocker of the cellular NMDA receptor, a neural receptor for glutamate that has proved to play a significant role in major depression, chronic pain syndromes, fibromyalgia and other ailments. It is also known to have potent anti-inflammatory properties and is known to stimulate neuronal growth, synaptogenesis, and neuroplasticity. It is a Schedule III drug and should only be used and administered by a skilled licensed anesthesiologist, nurse anesthetist, or trained physician.”

Aside from the management of fibromyalgia symptoms, IV ketamine therapy has also been noted to help people who are suffering from anxiety and other conditions, including obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), treatment resistant depression (TRD), and chronic pain. However, it is also important to remember that ketamine is a Schedule III drug that can only be used and administered by a licensed anesthesiologist, trained physicians, and a nurse anesthetist.

In an article on the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, it is explained that the side effects of low dose ketamine infusions that they are using in their protocols are minimal and will usually last for only one or two hours. These may include mild nausea, drowsiness, and elevated blood pressure. They will be routinely administering certain medications to prevent nausea. Less typical as side effects are vivid dreams or agitations but these can be controlled by adjusting the dosage of ketamine. Meanwhile, most patients don’t mind the feeling of being relaxed and free during the ketamine infusion. And it is good to know that there has been no reports that ketamine infusion at the low dosage and frequency used to treat mood disorders will result into ketamine dependence or addiction.

Their current protocol for depression is to administer six ketamine infusions over a period of two weeks. This is followed by maintenance infusions as required each month to every few months after that. Each ketamine infusion session will usually last for one hour. After getting a ketamine infusion, although there are expected residual effects on discharge, the patient is advised not to drive home. For the treatment of chronic pain, such as for fibromyalgia, multiple ketamine infusions may be required and each can last up to four hours.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was established to offer cutting edge and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for fibromyalgia, chronic pain, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, TRD, and other disorders. Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D., who got his training from the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has accumulated 20 years of experience in a clinical environment, heads the team of health professionals in the IV ketamine clinic. This particular group of health professionals is composed of licensed therapists and technicians who work with registered nurses who are both experienced and knowledgeable with regards to ketamine infusion, primary care physicians, and mental health professionals; who make sure that the best treatment and continuity of care are provided.

People who are interested in learning more about IV ketamine therapy as a possible treatment for fibromyalgia and other related conditions and also in getting the latest news about this can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

