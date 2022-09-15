Proactive news headlines including Lithium Power International, Provaris Energy, Kingwest Resources and Australian Vanadium

Sydney, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has received a valuation uplift from Edison Investment Research to A$1.24/share from A$1.0/share, following the company’s A$25 million equity placement. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Total Eren, a leading French-based renewable energy independent power producer, to further co-operation on the development of solutions to transport green hydrogen projects to Asia and Europe. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has delivered several high-grade gold intersections from recent diamond drilling, enhancing the large-scale gold potential at Sir Laurence prospect within the Goongarrie Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) (AVL) has intersected visual gold and elevated copper, nickel, palladium and possibly platinum in drilling at the Coates Nickel-Copper-PGE Project within the Coates Mafic Intrusive Complex near Wundowie, northeast of Perth in Western Australia. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has successfully commissioned new pilot-scale micronising and spheroidising equipment at its Collie downstream processing facility in Western Australia, a key step in building its planned fully integrated mine-to-market graphite production stream. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has made strong progress with key activities at the wholly owned Nachu Graphite Project in southeast Tanzania. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is preparing for an aggressive multi-rig campaign at the Serradella prospect of its Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Project in Western Australia, after re-assaying of previous drilling results revealed an “exceptional high-grade rhodium intersection”. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has welcomed positive data from the first phase of its March 10 research agreement with Curtin University. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has begun to build on a successful maiden drilling program with assays from 11 more holes – from a total of 27 reverse circulation (RC) holes – confirming strong copper-gold mineralisation at King Solomon prospect of the Mt Isa East Project in Queensland. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has had two Oil and Gas Development Plans (OGDP) approved for four helium development well locations at Galactica/Pegasus in Las Animas County of Colorado. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) welcomes confirmation in an independent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of its vision for the lowest life cycle carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the Ta Khoa Project (TKP) in Vietnam. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has secured approval – and a drilling contractor – for a program of works involving 3,000 metres of initial diamond drilling at the Panton Project in Western Australia, to begin next month once current ground exploration surveys are complete. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) continues to make strong exploration progress at Rockford Project in Western Australia's Fraser Range, with the latest aircore drilling and innovative electromagnetic survey identifying new fertile nickel-copper intrusions and bedrock conductors. Click here

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) has begun to zero in on uranium mineralisation at five prospects of the Great Divide Basin (GDB) Project in Wyoming, US, with the first target being a ‘roll front’ of economical mineralisation identified at Thor in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium prospect in drilling earlier this year. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has notched up two successive months of record gold production from the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) processing operation at Mineral Hill Mine in the Cobar Basin of western New South Wales. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) is preparing to drill-test lithium targets at the 100%-owned Skeleton Rocks Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields after securing all necessary approvals and a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig. Click here

