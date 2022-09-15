LHV Renewed Mandates of AS LHV Pank’s Management Board and Supervisory Board Members

English Estonian

AS LHV Group as the sole shareholder resolved to extend the mandates of subsidiary's AS LHV Pank supervisory board members Andres Viisemann and Raivo Hein from the end of the current term until 31 March 2027.



The supervisory board of AS LHV Group in its turn resolved to extend the mandates of AS LHV Pank management board members Kadri Kiisel (chairman), Meelis Paakspuu, Indrek Nuume, Jüri Heero, Martti Singi and Andres Kitter from the end of the current term until 31 March 2027.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 820 people. As at August, LHV’s banking services are used by 359,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 132,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 149,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





