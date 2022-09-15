HiPay Group - S1 2022 results: HiPay records 12% growth in particularly challenging context

HiPay Group
- Payment volumes grew significantly to 3.6 billion euros in the first semester of 2022: a 12% increase compared with S1 2021 and a 43% increase compared with S1 2020.
- The fintech's commercial activity remains dynamic, allowing it to gain market share.
- Turnover1 reached 27.5 million euros for the period.
Paris, 15 September 2022: HiPay (ISIN FR0012821916 – ALHYP), the fintech specialising in omnichannel payment solutions, has announced its results for the first semester of 2022.
|(in millions of euros)
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|% var.
|Consolidated income
|Payment volume
|3,594
|3,200
|+12%
|Turnover1
|27.5
|26.8
|+3%
|EBITDA1
|-0.8
|1.4
|n.a.
|Current operating income1
|-3.1
|-0.3
|n.a.
|Net income1
|-3.6
|-0.9
|n.a.
|Consolidated balance sheet
|Shareholder capital
|26.5
|33.2
|-20%
|Cash1
|1.5
|3.6
|-58%
Strong payment flow growth
Payment volumes saw sustained growth at 12%, reaching 3.6 billion euros in the first semester of 2022.
This performance can be put into perspective with:
- A challenging comparison base: with the first semester 2021 affected by various lockdowns in Europe.
- A particularly difficult and volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical context affecting consumer behaviour and business’s investment decisions.
This significant growth in the first semester despite these external factors attests to the robustness of the HiPay model, as well as its ability to expand.
On the basis of its omnichannel payment offering, HiPay is gaining market share: 151 new key accounts have been added.
The group is also accelerating its international development with 36% of its payments occurring outside France, taking its strong commercial dynamics to other markets.
Turnover evolution
Overall turnover has increased to 27.5 million euros (up 3% compared with S1 2021).
This growth below that of payment volumes can be explained by a number of Belgian banks stopping certain Direct Banking payment methods. These volumes have transferred to other, less lucrative payment methods.
Activity in France and elsewhere continues to grow strongly: turnovers have risen sharply from semester to semester, with increases of 25% and 27% per semester between 2019 and 2022 respectively (CAGR).
At the group level, spending remains controlled: direct costs are increasing in proportion with flows and staff costs are progressing in a reasoned manner with the recruitment of new talent to consolidate the HiPay team.
However, because the increase in turnover is not enough to cover the increase in these operational costs, the net result is -3.6 million euros.
Perspectives
During the first semester of 2022, HiPay obtained additional funding totalling 3.25 million euros, demonstrating the ongoing support of its financial partners.
For the 2022 financial period, HiPay aims to experience single-figure growth. The group is also adjusting its overheads in order to account for the expected difficulties caused by the current morose macroeconomic situation.
Next financial disclosure:
27 October 2022 (before the marketing opening) – Turnover for Quarter 3 2022
1 Unaudited data
About HiPay
HiPay is a global payment services provider. Using the power of payment data, we help our sellers grow by giving them a 360° overview of their business.
More information at hipay.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.
HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0012821916 – ALHYP).
Contacts
PR
Annie Hurley (CMO)
+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52
ahurley@hipay.com
Investor Relations
Jérôme Daguet (CFO)
+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93
jdaguet@hipay.com
Consolidated income
|in thousands of euros
|30 June 2022
|30 June 2021
|Turnover
|27,475
|26,775
|Transactional direct costs
|- 14,667
|- 13,501
|Staff costs
|- 8,685
|- 7,973
|Operating costs
|- 4,962
|- 3,902
|EBITDA
|- 839
|1,399
|Allocation to and writebacks of amortisation and provisions
|- 2,126
|- 1,662
|Current operating income
|- 2,965
|- 263
|Valuation of stock options and free shares
|- 246
|- 169
|Other non-current income and expenses
|62
|-
|Operating income
|- 3,148
|- 432
|Other financial income and expenses
|- 368
|- 287
|Pre-tax income
|- 3,516
|- 719
|Tax
|- 72
|- 220
|Net income
|- 3,589
|- 939
Note: HiPay has changed how it presents its income statement. Operating costs now include general costs and non-transactional direct costs.
Consolidated balance sheet
|ASSETS - in thousands of euros
|30 June 2022
|31 Dec. 2021
|30 June 2021
|Net goodwill
|40,222
|40,222
|40,222
|Net intangible assets
|7,651
|7,077
|5,955
|Net tangible fixed assets
|7,023
|7,388
|8,007
|Deferred tax assets
|1,439
|1,438
|1,437
|Other financial assets
|1,151
|1,152
|1,141
|Non-current assets
|57,486
|57,278
|56,763
|Clients and other receivables
|2,027
|2,214
|2,043
|Other current assets
|93,528
|90,338
|85,128
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,505
|2,124
|3,566
|Current assets
|97,060
|94,676
|90,737
|TOTAL ASSETS
|154,545
|151,954
|147,500
|LIABILITIES - in thousands of euros
|30 June 2022
|31 Dec. 2021
|30 June 2021
|Share capital
|19,844
|19,844
|19,844
|Issue and acquisition premiums
|50,156
|50,156
|50,156
|Reserves and retained earnings
|- 39,904
|- 35,745
|- 35,833
|Consolidated income (group share)
|- 3,589
|- 4,348
|- 939
|Equity (group share)
|26,507
|29,907
|33,228
|Minority interests
|-
|-
|-
|Equity
|26,507
|29,907
|33,228
|Long-term loans and financial liabilities
|11,962
|13,015
|14,256
|Non-current provisions
|3,305
|3,267
|612
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|Non-current liabilities
|15,267
|16,282
|14,868
|Short-term financial liabilities
|13,361
|8,393
|6,966
|Suppliers and other creditors
|6,970
|4,917
|4,378
|Other current liabilities
|92,440
|92,454
|88,059
|Current liabilities
|112,771
|105,764
|99,403
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|154,545
|151,954
|147,500
Consolidated cash flow statements
|in thousands of euros
|30 June 2022
|30 June 2021
|Net income
|-3,589
|-939
|Adjustments for:
|Amortisation of fixed assets
|1,358
|1,043
|Amortisation of IFRS 16 fixed assets
|757
|658
|Other elements with no cash impact
|-
|-12
|Provisions for tax risks
|38
|-
|Cost of IFRS 16 debt
|154
|164
|Cost of debt
|370
|272
|Cost of share-based payments
|246
|169
|Current and deferred tax expenses
|72
|220
|Operating income before WCR variation and provisions
|-594
|1,575
|WCR variation
|-72
|3,423
|Cash flow from operational activities
|-666
|4,998
|Interest paid
|-370
|-
|Income tax paid
|-111
|-263
|Net cash/Operational activities
|-1,147
|4,735
|Acquisition of fixed assets, claims and liabilities
|-2,504
|-1,948
|Variation in financial assets
|1
|-24
|Net cash/Investment activities
|-2,503
|-1,972
|New loans
|4,420
|-
|Loan repayments
|-516
|-1,516
|IFRS 16 lease liability repayment
|-714
|-598
|IFRS 16 interest paid
|-154
|-164
|+/- Net variation of cash liabilities
|-
|-
|Net cash/Funding activities
|3,036
|-2,278
|Net variation of cash and cash equivalents
|-619
|485
|Net cash on 1 January
|2,124
|3,081
|Net cash at end of period
|1,505
|3,566
