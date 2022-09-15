Fujifilm and Zenfolio announce lab partnership in Europe

Menlo Park, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenfolio, the market leader in creative and business solutions for photographers, and Fujifilm, a worldwide innovator in the photography industry, today announced a partnership to offer European photographers high quality Fujifilm photo lab products on the advanced Zenfolio platform, expanding e-commerce options to their clients.

Fujifilm is now an integrated lab partner on the future-forward Zenfolio platform, enabling photographers to offer renowned Fujifilm products with automated fulfillment of prints and photo gifts. Zenfolio e-commerce technology allows a photographer to seamlessly sell to the public directly from their website or through private client galleries, with shipping from the lab to their customers throughout Europe. Photographers specializing in genres from weddings and portraits, to sports and events, to landscape, wildlife and more will benefit from selling Fujifilm products.

Bart van den Berg, Fujifilm Sales & Marketing Director Europe notes “Over many decades, Fujifilm has built a reputation of quality in the photography products we deliver for photographers and their clients. We are pleased to partner with Zenfolio to offer our products on their platform which provides photographers with the most advanced suite of services available anywhere.”

According to Zenfolio CEO, John Loughlin, “Fujifilm is a well-known and respected global brand in the photography industry. Zenfolio is proud to partner with this market-leading company to help our European photographers enhance their business with expanded product offerings for their clients.”

This integration delivers a powerful solution of business resources and lab products to help photographers generate additional income from their craft and please their customers with beautiful prints and gifts.

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc. offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images. For almost two decades, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe. In November 2021, Zenfolio welcomed Format, a Toronto-based company, as part of its growing family of brands and services. For more information visit zenfolio.com.

About Fujifilm

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in multiple business segments. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment; personalized photo products; film, along with service and support. For more information visit fujifilm.com/nl/en/consumer/photoprinting.

