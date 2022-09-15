Invitation to Scatec’s Capital Markets Update 29 September 2022

Oslo, 15 September 2022: Scatec is pleased to invite investors, analysts and other stakeholders to our Capital Markets Update in Oslo, Thursday 29 September 2022 from 09:00 am CEST to ca. 10:30 am CEST.



Scatec’s CEO and CFO will give an update of the company’s strategy, followed by Q&A.

The event will be held at House of Oslo (the auditorium), Ruseløkkveien 34, 0251 Oslo. The presentation and Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast: CMU webcast

Please register for the Capital Markets Update here.



For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, tel: +47 974 38 86, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications, tel: +47 46 84 49 59, meera.bhatia@scatec.com



