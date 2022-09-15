Epinephrine Market to Reach USD 3.59 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR 12.2 % – Price Trends, Top Companies, Growth Rate, Regional Analysis, Challenges and Business Opportunities - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Epinephrine Market is expected is reach close to $3.59 Bn by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 12.2 % through the forecast period 2022-2029.

Epinephrine for many years has helps thousands of people of all ages. The use of epinephrine agent has increased rapidly in various settings as it functions as medication and hormone. The FDA approval for use of epinephrine for various situations such as emergency treatment of type 1 hypersensitivity reactions, maintenance of mydriasis during intraocular surgeries, hypertension caused due to septic shock are driving the growth of global epinephrine market.

Growing outpatient prescriptions, prevalence of patients experiencing anaphylaxis, rising number of food allergy patients, epinephrine use during hand surgery, Plastic surgery trained surgeons using Epinephrine, majority of medical professionals and regulatory approved Epinephrine due to its safe use, training background, location, and practice set-up are the key factors driving the global Epinephrine market.

Global Epinephrine Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 3.59 Billion Segment Covered by Product Type, by Application, By Distribution Channel, BY Region, by Product Type Covered auto-injector, prefilled syringes, and ampoules and vials by Application Covered anaphylaxis, cardiac arrest, superficial bleeding, respiratory disorders, and others By Distribution Channel hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key Players Profiled MYLAN N.V., Abbott, ALK ABELLO, Amneal Pharma, Kaleo, LINCOLN MEDICAL LTD (BioProject), Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis AG), Emirade, Aurum Pharma & among others.

Owing to benefits such as ability to provide advanced cardiovascular life support to patients, rapid absorption, improved neurologic outcome, improved breathing, heart stimulation, balanced blood pressure, reduced face swelling including lips and throat, first line treatment for life-threatening allergic reactions, the epinephrine is experiencing rapid use in various medical settings. Also, the epinephrine slows down the reaction that the allergens create in person’s body.

Despite approved use of epinephrine, the epinephrine is associated with potential adverse events. Also, recent studies have shown that epinephrine can lead to adverse effects related to cardiovascular, endocrine, respiratory, renal, neuromuscular, gastrointestinal, dermatologic, and central nervous system. Researchers have termed epinephrine as a major source of side effects on key body parts. Also, it causes drug interactions. As a result regulatory agencies have largely dismissed epinephrine as a major agent in operating room (OR) setting especially for local anesthetic block. Studies have also found that epinephrine can be harmful to human as well as environment disregarding the use of epinephrine. This is likely to severely impact the market state.

Furthermore, high cost of auto-injectors, limited reimbursement in developing nations are also the other restraining factors of global Epinephrine market.

The global Epinephrine market is classified into respiratory disorders, cardiac arrest, treatment to treat life-threatening allergic reactions, and others on the basis of applications. Among these, the treatment to treat life-threatening allergic reactions segment accounted for higher market demand for Epinephrine usage.

Globally, North America is poised for rapid market growth. FDA approval for the use of Epinephrine, increasing product launches, technologically advanced products, increasing prevalence of various health conditions, out-patient clinics, and favorable regulatory policies are driving the share of North America in the market.

