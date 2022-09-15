New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319721/?utm_source=GNW





Treatment regimens for NTM are a combination therapy of at least three different antibiotics, frequently including macrolides.



The greatest unmet needs within the NTM market are new antibiotics with improved success rates and minimal toxicity.



The late stage NTM pipeline consists of seven drugs, six of which are first in class therapies.



The NTM market in the US, the UK, and Japan was valued at $8.59 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%, reaching $11.04 Billion by 2031.



- Overview of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), its pathogenicity, manifestations, and types of infection.

- Epidemiology that looks into diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of NTM by sex and by 3MM.

- Overview of diagnostics and treatment, treatment profiles of combination therapy for different NTM strains.

- Quotes from three key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the 3MM.

- Key topics covered for nontuberculous mycobacteria drugs in the 3MM include trends, pipeline and market analysis, opportunities, challenges, and unmet needs.

- Pipeline assessment: emerging novel trends under development, and analysis of the most promising late-stage NTM pipeline drugs in clinical development.

- Analysis of the key dynamics of the nontuberculous mycobacteria drugs market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Deals and R&D strategies covered in detail to highlight potential business opportunities.



- What impact will late-stage pipeline agents have on the market? Which class of NTM drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What country in the 3MM will experience the most growth, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs and which pipeline drugs or strategies are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D in the NTM space?

- How is the field of NTM therapies going to move forward?

- What is the current and future outlook for NTM therapeutics according to KOLs?

