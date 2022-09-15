Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa 2022: Demand from Mining Companies Propelling Sector Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consulting Engineering Activities in South Africa

Conditions in the consulting engineering industry are challenging, largely due to weak economic growth and the slow rollout of infrastructure projects, as reflected by a sharp decline in total fee income in 2020, followed by a slight recovery. However, mining companies' demand for consulting engineering services is expected to grow due to the commodities boom and, over the longer term, as a result of large volumes of metals and minerals needed for the global clean energy transition. Another growth area is renewable energy projects, especially locally, due to the electricity crisis. Africa is a key long-term growth market for infrastructure development and mining, providing opportunities for local consulting engineering firms to contribute to these projects on the continent.



Trends

Civil and structural engineering are the largest disciplines in terms of fees earned, while the share of mining and chemical engineering has been growing over the past five years. Mining, transportation and water accounted for the largest share of fee income recorded. In the design and implementation of projects, factors such as environmental and social impacts, governance, health and safety and sustainability are becoming increasingly important.

Renewable energy projects are a growth area in engineering aspects and in social and environmental impact assessments. Mining companies are increasingly using consulting engineers, especially in the areas of health and safety, and environment, social and governance and the engineers are also becoming more involved at operational level at mining clients. Consulting engineers, architects and sustainability consultants are constantly incorporating new ideas into building designs to minimise a building's impact on its environment.



Report Coverage

This report focuses on the consulting engineering industry in South Africa, covering the effects of the mining and commodity boom and reduced spending on infrastructure and development. It includes information on the state of the industry, trends in terms of projects and fee income and various influencing factors.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Performance of Key Clients

6.4. Labour

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Environmental Issues

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

