The global digitally printed wallpaper market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion and is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2027

Vinyl segment to be the second largest substrate of digitally printed wallpaper

The market for digitally printed wallpaper is projected to witness strong growth in the vinyl segment due to the vast applications. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as high durability and easy maintenance coupled with lower cost boost the demand for vinyl wallpaper, mainly in emerging economies.



Residential to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

The growing demand for residential construction due to rapid urbanization and rise in the number of housing renovation & remodeling activities, along with the increase in disposable income levels are propelling the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market in the residential sector.



Europe to be the second-largest market for digitally printed wallpaper

Europe is the second-largest market for digitally printed wallpaper, in terms of value, in 2021.The market in Europe is driven by innovation.



It has a significant number of existing manufacturers who are actively participating in development activities, especially in expansions and acquisitions. The region is home to major technical foam manufacturers, such as A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany), Muraspec Group (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MX Display (UK), Graham & Brown (UK), and McRobb Display Ltd. (UK).



The digitally printed wallpaper market comprises major manufacturers, The key players in the digitally printed wallpaper market are A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany), Muraspec Group (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MX Display (UK), 4Walls (US) Flavor Paper (US), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), Hollywood Monster (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US) and among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the digitally printed wallpaper market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



