The global medical ceramics market is valued at an estimated USD 2.6 billion by 2022 is projected to reached USD 3.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%

The zirconia segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical ceramics market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride).In 2021, the zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioinert ceramics market.



This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be atributed to advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the rising demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations will drive the market growth.



Dental application segment accounted for the highest CAGR

On the basis of application, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into - dental applications, orthopedic applications, surgical instruments, and plastic surgery.In 2021, the dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ceramics market.



Factors supporting the growth increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The medical ceramics market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The medical ceramics market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the aging population, rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries and rising volume of knee & hip replacement procedures.



Research Coverage

This report studies the medical ceramics market based on the type of material, application, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical ceramics market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

