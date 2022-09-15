New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "New and Future Unicorns Update, H1 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319724/?utm_source=GNW

Whether to automate tasks or assist financial institutions in fraud detection and prevention or provide new generation medical and biotech solutions, startups are harnessing the disruptive power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning to capture opportunities in all the sectors.



A whole raft of innovative startups with cutting-edge expertise spanning sectors are predicted to become tomorrow’s unicorns.



2021 was a blockbuster year with more startups entering the billion-dollar club than ever before. A total of 523 companies from 2021 have maintained their unicorn status, up five-folds as compared to 100 unicorns from 2020. The unicorn boom for 2021 can be attributed to funding frenzy fueled by rapid adoption of technology and innovative offerings by startups in areas (such as EdTech, E-commerce, among others) gaining relevance due to Covid-19.The startup ecosystem, which was on a unicorn creation spree last year, is currently facing funding crunch as investors are looking for sustainable business models, valuations and a path to profitability amid the volatile market conditions. A total of 212 unicorns were created in H1 2022, a decline of ~15% compared to H1 2021.



Key Highlights

North America and APAC regions that managed to create triple-digit new unicorns in 2021, suffered setback in 2022. North America saw creation of 126 unicorns in H1 2022, compared to 324 unicorns in 2021 (full year).APAC saw creation of 35 unicorns in H1 2022 compared to 103 during 2021 (full year).Out of the 35 unicorns from APAC for 2022 so far, India & China accounted for 69%, with India minting 17 and followed by China with 7 new unicorns. Out of 127 Startups that turned Unicorns in 1Q2022, 59 Startups were predicted by Unicorn Prediction Model Out of 85 Startups that turned Unicorns in 2Q2022, 41 Startups were predicted by Unicorn Prediction Model Overall, out of 212 Startups which turned Unicorns in 1H2022, 100 Startups were correctly predicted by our ML Model, thereby achieving an accuracy rate of more than 45%



Predicting Future Unicorns by combining Startup Scorecard and Machine Learning model. Investments trends in Startups over the years. Prediction that came out to be true in recent years.



Potential Unicorns list offers early predictive intelligence and enables to spot tomorrow's winners today. The model identifies venture funded companies which have the potential to become unicorns (a valuation of at least $1 billion) driven by proprietary machine learning algorithm which decodes millions of interactions between key deal attributes.

