Spryker Partners With Business Intelligence Solution to Enable Data-Driven Decision Making

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, a leading platform for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, is partnering with minubo, which offers all-in-one, ready-to-use business intelligence. The partnership joins together commerce intelligence and composability to offer a simple and scalable way to achieve company wide holistic data transparency.

Developed for ecommerce, minubo’s business intelligence solution puts everything in one place and is accessible across departments to create a new data culture of truly data-driven work. The company's embedded dashboards are fully customizable and easy to use, allowing more people to utilize data in their daily work and enhance performance.

“Spryker’s experience, strong resources, and leadership in the world of ecommerce made them the ideal candidate to partner with on commerce focused business intelligence,” said Andreas Fischer, CEO at minubo. “We share the same mindset to support our customers on their journey to growth and profitability, and with the embedded minubo dashboards into the Spryker frontend, access to data-driven decision making will be even easier to achieve.”

Spryker’s App Composition Platform provides enterprises with the flexibility needed to adjust to a constantly changing market and to accelerate digital growth and transformation. The best-of-breed platform allows enterprises to choose capabilities, such as minubo’s, to differentiate from their competitors and evolve their business as needed.

“Too many business decisions around ecommerce are made in the dark. With easy access to quality data across departments, ecommerce outcomes can be improved," said Manishi Singh, SVP App Composition Platform at Spryker. “That’s why we are delighted to closely partner with minubo, a strong technology partner within our best-in-class partner ecosystem. The plug-and-play integration guarantees quick daily insights and by embedding these insights directly into the frontend, where employees can find the relevant KPIs for the work, Spryker customers will be able to enhance performance and achieve their business goals.”

minubo – Max Your Profit

All-in-one business intelligence specially developed for e-commerce. minubo offers data integration and linking, analysis and reporting. Profit from full transparency at the touch of a button, across all channels. Provide everyone in your team with access to the relevant data – without lengthy training. Enjoy the benefits of a ready-to-use, complete business intelligence solution in minimal time. For fast project set-up, low cost and zero risk, get minubo.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best of breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker was recognized by Gartner® as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant ™ for Digital Commerce and was also ranked as a Strong Performer in the The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 . Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York. Find out more at https://spryker.com