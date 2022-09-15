New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hot Drinks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319779/?utm_source=GNW

1%, followed by the Americas with 21.5%. In 2021, hot coffee was the largest category in terms of value sales accounting for a share of over 50%. Middle East & Africa is forecast to be the fastest-growing region for the hot drinks sector, with a value CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-26, followed by the Americas with 10.4%. Among the categories, other hot drinks category is set to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR at 1.7%. In the global bakery & cereals sector, the top five companies accounted for a combined value share of 35.3% in 2021. Nestlé was the leading company with a value share of 16%. It was followed by J.A.B Holding Company at 9.2% and Unilever at 5%.



Consumers today have become extremely selective when purchasing products in the sector, owing to health considerations.New products in the hot drinks sector are being launched with a plethora of health claims such as high in fiber, high in minerals, high in vitamins, no artificial colors, no genetic modification, and no preservatives.



The clean labeling trend, which places emphasis on the transparency of food products with reference to the ingredients used, is growing in the bakery & cereals sector. This is becoming increasingly common in new product launches, with labels claiming the use of natural, wholesome, and simple ingredients that are easy to recognize, in order to appeal to consumers.



- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of hot drinks over 2016-26 at global and regional levels.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2021-26, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region. Market size includes both on-trade and off-trade data, while only off-trade data is used in company and brand analysis, distribution analysis, and packaging analysis.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global hot drinks sector in 2021. It covers “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others.

- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2021-26) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of hot drinks.



- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



