Meat Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026

4% in 2021, followed by the Americas at 24.7% share. Although the Middle East & Africa held the smallest value share (4%), it is forecast to record the fastest CAGR (5.6%) among the all regions over 2021-2026, followed by the Americas (5.3%), and Eastern Europe (5.2%). Rising global urbanization rate, improving supply chain infrastructure can be the factors that help drive the sector globally. In 2021, the ‘fresh meat - counter’ category had the highest share in terms of both value and volume with 49.2% and 61.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, “Frozen Meat” is set to be the fastest-growing category recording a value CAGR of 5.1% over 2021-2026.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global meat sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector Overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in Consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of meat as compared to other major sectors such as confectionery, prepared meals, savory snacks, and dairy & soy food during 2016-2026 at global and regional levels.

- High-Potential Countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development,

socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and Regional Analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth over 2021-2026, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall meat sector at a global and regional level during

2015-2025. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat products across the five regions in 2020. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key Distribution Channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global meat sector in 2020. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, department stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, direct sellers, and others.

- Preferred Packaging Formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-2026) for various packaging materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat products



Scope

- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging.

- The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Reasons to Buy

- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global meat industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales.

- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the industry and to identify high-potential countries over the next 5 years.

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles

