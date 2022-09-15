Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2022: Need to Reduce Damaging Emissions Drives Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen aircraft market is expected to grow from $0.92 billion in 2021 to $1.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.13%. The hydrogen aircraft market is expected to grow to $2.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.60%.



North America was the largest region in the hydrogen aircraft market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hydrogen aircraft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in air passenger traffic across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the hydrogen aircraft market. Air passenger traffic refers to scheduled passengers (number of people who have booked a flight with a commercial airline, excluding charter flights) handled by the global airline industry. With the rising number of passengers, more flights are in operation than ever before, leading to pollution due to the emittance of harmful gases by aircraft.

To overcome the problem of pollution, hydrogen-based aircraft comes out to be a clean option. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) passenger data for March 2022, total traffic in March 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was up 76% compared to March 2021. Thus, an increase in aviation will drive the aviation analytics market.



The development of unmanned aircraft powered by hydrogen is a key trend in the hydrogen aircraft market. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are aircraft that do not have a human pilot or passengers. UAVs, sometimes known as "drones," can be totally or partially automated, but they are generally piloted remotely by a human.

Many companies are moving towards developing unmanned aircraft powered by hydrogen to leverage hydrogen as a sustainable fuel source. In January 2022, Drone Works, a Japanese drone company, partnered with H3 Dynamics, a Singapore-based air mobility technology company, to build a hydrogen-powered drone.

H3 Dynamics' Aerostak hydrogen fuel cell system contains a special grade proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack, control electronics, lightweight enclosures with integrated air conditioning fans, and a LiPo (lithium-ion polymer)-compatible hybrid electronic board. The lightweight hydrogen-powered drone can fly longer than drones powered by lithium batteries.





Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Fully Hydrogen Powered Aircraft; Hybrid Electric Aircraft; Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft; Liquid Hydrogen Aircraft

2) By Power Source: Hydrogen Combustion; Hydrogen Fuel Cell

3) By Range: 20 Km To 100 Km; More Than 100 Km; Up To 20 Km

4) By Platform: Air Taxis; Business Jets; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Characteristics



3. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hydrogen Aircraft



5. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Size And Growth



6. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Segmentation

7. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Aircraft Market

9. China Hydrogen Aircraft Market



10. India Hydrogen Aircraft Market



11. Japan Hydrogen Aircraft Market



12. Australia Hydrogen Aircraft Market



13. Indonesia Hydrogen Aircraft Market



14. South Korea Hydrogen Aircraft Market



15. Western Europe Hydrogen Aircraft Market



16. UK Hydrogen Aircraft Market



17. Germany Hydrogen Aircraft Market



18. France Hydrogen Aircraft Market



19. Eastern Europe Hydrogen Aircraft Market



20. Russia Hydrogen Aircraft Market



21. North America Hydrogen Aircraft Market



22. USA Hydrogen Aircraft Market



23. South America Hydrogen Aircraft Market



24. Brazil Hydrogen Aircraft Market



25. Middle East Hydrogen Aircraft Market



26. Africa Hydrogen Aircraft Market



27. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hydrogen Aircraft Market



29. Hydrogen Aircraft Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aerodelft

Aerovironment Inc.

Airbus SE

Apus Group

Doosan Mobility Innovation

