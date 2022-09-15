New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Styrene Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319799/?utm_source=GNW
Among countries, China is expected to lead Styrene capacity additions by 2026, followed by India and Egypt. Ineos Ltd, China Petrochemical Corp and Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
- Global Styrene capacity outlook by region
- Global Styrene outlook by country
- Styrene planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Styrene producers globally
- Global Styrene capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Styrene capital expenditure outlook by country
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Styrene plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global Styrene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Styrene capacity data
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319799/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Styrene Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026
Summary Global Styrene capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 39. 65 mtpa in 2021 to 51. 56 mtpa in 2026. Around 28 planned and announced Styrene projects are expected to come online by 2026, predominantly in Asia followed by Africa over the upcoming years.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Styrene Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319799/?utm_source=GNW