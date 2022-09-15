ViaDerma Successfully Completes Quality Control Testing of its New Vitastem Products

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink: VDRM) announces the successful completion of its internal quality control testing for their new Vitastem products. The Company implemented the testing as an additional precautionary safeguard since both products, Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra are using new formulations. The initial shipment of the new products has been received by ViaDerma allowing the Company to resume their online product sales.



The new and improved Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra are FDA-registered drugs and are among the strongest and most effective topical antibiotics available on the market. Vitastem kills all harmful Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria that have been available for testing (bacteria that is associated with acne, cuts, scrapes, burns, and secondary infections associated with psoriasis and eczema). Vitastem Ultra uses bacitracin as the active ingredient and the new formula is clear and colorless compared to the brownish color of the original (which has tetracycline as the active ingredient), so it will not stain the skin, fingernails, toenails, or anywhere else it is applied. Both Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra work similarly and provide the same great results. The new formulation with bacitracin provides an alternative for consumers who are allergic or resistant to one or the other.

President and CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko said, “As expected, the testing was successful which now allows us to confidently move forward with our new products. Having the products back in stock not only puts us in the position to restart our online sales, but also opens the door for us to resume discussions for pending purchase orders we had been working on for some time.

Dr. Otiko also said, “We anticipate filing our second quarter financial report with OTC Markets within the next few days. The delay was due to some missing information which we expect will be resolved very shortly.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.