Animal Vaccine Market Size & Share Worth Around $20.48 Billion by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

Major factor that drives the growth of global animal vaccine market is increasing prevalence of zoonotic disease and rising adoption of pets. Increased adoption of pets like dogs, cats and ferrets will always create the demand for animal protection from various diseases. Vaccinating animals indirectly improve the world health and can help in reducing the polio in humans, animals, cattle’s, canine distemper and rabies in human and animals. The animal diseases vary and can include malnutrition, infertility, cancers, stress, hereditary and congenital defects, and, perhaps the most important, infections and parasitism due to micro-organisms which are also called as pathogen. Vaccine and antisera are mostly used for preventing diseases caused by pathogen and can also use to control organism like parasitic worm and fungi. According to the CDC, it is found those 4,951 cases of rabies in animals and 3 cases in humans in United States in the year 2018. Also, in wild animals accounted for 92% of cases of rabies were confirmed.

Animal Vaccine Market: Market Scope



The global animal vaccine market is on its way to becoming a market which will show a great growth rate in the coming year and it is going to expand considerably. The increase in outbreaks of the cattle diseases and the livestock population showing an expansion are the major factors for the wider acceptance of ruminants particularly the cattle vaccines all over the world. The animals are a major source of protein, meat, food, milk among the other commercial products like leather and wool. The animal vaccines are comprising of the rabies vaccines, equine influenza virus vaccines and the mouth and foot disease vaccines which prevent the transmission of these infectious agents through a mimicry of natural immunity. Animal vaccine size will expand due to the various growth drivers.

Animal Vaccine Market: Key Drivers

Animal vaccine growth is taking place because of the rise in concerns over the food security and increase in animal husbandry have been boosting the demand for the animal vaccines for population of livestock. The increase in demand for the animal products has been leading to the growth in the livestock production all over the world. Moreover, there are many factors like variation in the food preferences because of change in lifestyles and population growth have been increasing demand for the livestock products. These are factors which are aiding growth in the market. Moreover, there is a perpetual introduction of the technologically advanced vaccines as well as the outbreak of livestock diseases which contributed to the shift in market dynamics.

This market however showed moderate growth during the pandemic as it had impacted all industries. In the initial phase of the pandemic, it was confirmed by the relevant organizations that animals could not spread the virus although, it was reported in a few countries that human to animal transmission did take place. There was some speculation in the early phase regarding the poultry industry also impacting growth of the market.

Animal Vaccine Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the major animal vaccine companies 2021 are Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, Biogénesis Bagó, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Elanco, Ceva, Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Neogen Corporation. The global animal vaccine key players are going to work on research and development for the pre-emptive development of vaccines regarding the coming illnesses.

Animal Vaccine Market: Key Trends

Animal vaccine trends suggest that the spread of coronavirus from one animal to another due to aerosol transmission or contact thereby affecting animals was a common occurrence. There were incidents which required the need for the coronavirus animal vaccine which made the market players get involved for manufacturing the veterinary vaccines against the coronavirus infection. Concerns regarding the animal health led to the growth of the animal vaccine industry and caused a scenario where the market is growing continuously. There is a further increase in the prevalent zoonotic diseases which may also negatively impact the lives of humans and that is going to boost the demand for the animal vaccines.

The exotic and emerging animal diseases are a major growing threat to the animal and human health which also is going to jeopardize the food security. There is a rise in animal and human population with the environmental degradation and the worldwide travel and trade improves the opportunities for transmission of the pathogens withing as well as between species. The ailments which have resulted are posing a massive challenge as of now and in future. In biggest part of the world, improved demand for the animal protein has been resulting in the increased food animal production commercially. Emerging zoonotic diseases and the livestock animals are a huge threat to the public health and will lead the animal vaccine growth trends. This world is going to inevitably continue seeing the emerging diseases in the decades to come with the Animal Vaccine 2022 looking positive too.

Animal Vaccine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The attenuated live vaccines segment has been dominating the vaccine market and accounting for the greatest amount of market share. Live attenuation is one of the oldest vaccination methods which is used in veterinary field. This method is under trial for development of the additional applications. A few of these alternatives include the protein subunit vaccine for swine which is given intramuscularly. The livestock segment has dominated the market. This may be attributed to the factors like the rise livestock population, supportive initiatives of the government and an outbreak of the diseases among sheep and cattle. There are vaccines being developed for the livestock.

Animal Vaccine Market: Regional Analysis

Animal vaccine market regional analysis suggests that North America is going to be the market which is going to see the greatest amount of growth in the coming years. The region is going to be the biggest share in the market due to the high prevalence of zoonotic diseases and livestock leading to there being large scale animal deaths. Further, there is a large presence of the well-established pharma firms which are consistently striving for the wide commercialization of the vaccines as well as augmenting their reach geographically which is going to be expected to boost the growth of the market.

Further, the rise of incidences of the canine disorders is increasing and the adoption of vaccination of the same and the rise of pet population in United States are among the major factors which will expand the regional market.

The region of Asia Pacific is going to see the greatest growth in the market in the coming few years. the reason for that is the rise in the population of livestock in these countries and there are factors which are going to boost the growth of the market in this region. Therefore, a large population of cattle in these countries will see demand for the vaccines particularly in countries like India where there are initiatives taken up to work towards growth of the livestock.



