Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026

In 2021, Asia-Pacific held the largest value share of 39.1% in the global hot drinks sector. Valued at $92,317.1 million in 2021, the Asia-Pacific hot drinks market is expected to register a value CAGR of 6.9% to reach $128,813.3 million by 2026. In volume terms, the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector registered the largest sales of 5,700.9 million kg in 2021 and is forecast to record the second-fastest volume CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-26. The top five companies in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector together accounted for 31.6% of value share in 2021. Nestlé was the leading company with a value share of 16.2%, in 2021. It was followed by Unilever plc (6.5%), China Tea Co. Ltd (3.3%), The Kraft Heinz Company (2.8%), and Zhejiang Xiangpiaopiao Co. Ltd (2.8%). Private labels accounted for a value share of 8.8% in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector in the same year.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category. This data includes both on-trade (on-premise) and off-trade (off-premise) data.

- High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks categories across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country deep dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries. Market size includes both on-trade and off-trade data, while only off-trade data is used in company and brand analysis, distribution analysis, and packaging analysis.

- Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector in 2021. It covers convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, department stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others.

- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-26) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks.

- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector.



