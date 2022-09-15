Global Transport Management Systems Market Report 2022-2027 - Consolidation Trend in the TMS Space Shows No Signs of Wearing Off

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Transport Management Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report estimates that the value of the European TMS market reached around €0.9 billion in 2021.

The Transport Management Systems Market is a comprehensive report analyzing the latest developments in the market for transport management systems in Europe and North America. This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7 percent, the market value of transport management systems in Europe is forecasted to reach €1.5 billion in 2026. The North American TMS market is at the same time forecasted to grow from an estimated €1.3 billion in 2021 to reach almost €2.0 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 9.3 percent.

Transport management systems are used by businesses to manage logistics and streamline shipping. A transport management system (TMS) is a logistics platform that helps plan, execute and optimize the physical movement of goods. Dedicated transport management systems first emerged in the 1980s, mainly adopted by larger companies.

The TMS market has since then evolved considerably and cloud-based solutions today offer scalable alternatives for businesses of any size across industry sectors.

The report answers the following questions:

What different types of players are involved in the transport management value chain?

Which are the major specialised TMS solution providers?

What offerings are available from broader supply chain and logistics software vendors?

How are the major enterprise software providers approaching the market?

Which are the front-running geographic markets for TMS solutions so far?

What are the typical pricing models for transport management systems?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How will the TMS industry evolve in the future?

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Descriptions of transport management functionality and associated concepts.

Comprehensive overview of the transport management value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 25 companies offering transport management systems.

Market forecasts last until 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Transport Management Systems

1.1 Introduction to transport management systems

1.2 Transport management functionality and associated concepts

1.2.1 Overview of TMS feature sets and benefits

1.2.2 Integration with other software systems

1.2.3 TMS functionality for specific transport modes and stakeholders

1.2.4 On-premise and cloud-based implementations

1.2.5 Managed TMS solutions

1.3 Business models



2. Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Transport management systems market forecast - Europe and North America

2.1.2 Regional market characteristics

2.1.3 Key vendors

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Supply chain and logistics software vendors

2.2.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

2.2.3 IT industry players

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.3.1 Cloud-based SaaS solutions expand the addressable market for TMS

2.3.2 The consolidation trend in the TMS space shows no signs of wearing off

2.3.3 Technology integrations & partnerships contribute to unprecedented visibility



3. Company profiles and strategies

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 3T

3.1.2 AddSecure Smart Transport

3.1.3 AKANEA

3.1.4 Alpega

3.1.5 AndSoft

3.1.6 DDS Logistics

3.1.7 Ecovium

3.1.8 Generix

3.1.9 LIS

3.1.10 Navitrans

3.1.11 SAP

3.1.12 SINARI

3.1.13 Soloplan

3.1.14 TESISQUARE

3.1.15 Transporeon

3.2 North America

3.2.1 Blue Yonder

3.2.2 Descartes

3.2.3 E2open and BluJay Solutions

3.2.4 Manhattan Associates

3.2.5 McLeod Software

3.2.6 MercuryGate

3.2.7 Oracle

3.2.8 Shipwell

3.2.9 TMC (C.H. Robinson)

3.2.10 Trimble

