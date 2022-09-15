New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Western European Hot Drinks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319780/?utm_source=GNW

With value sales of $47,634.4, Western Europe was the third-largest region in the global hot drinks sector in 2021, and sales are projected to yield a value CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. In 2021, Western Europe held a 25.9% volume share of the global hot drinks sector. The largest hot drinks category in the region was hot coffee, with a value share of 78.2%. According to the latest available brand-level data (2021), the top five companies in the Western European hot drinks sector-Nestlé, JAB Holding Company, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Tchibo GmbH, and Unilever-together accounted for only 52% of the sector’s overall sales in 2021.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe hot drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western European hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks categories across high-potential countries in the Eastern European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Western European region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country deep dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western European region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western European region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Health & wellness analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall hot drinks sector during 2016-2021. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of the hot drinks sector in 2021. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering bakery & cereal products with health and wellness attributes.

- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western European hot drinks sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, department stores, vending machines, chemists/pharmacies, drug stores & pharmacies, and others.

- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks.

- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Western European hot drinks sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319780/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________