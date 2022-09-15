PUML Better Health Sponsors Token 2049

Dubai, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUML Better Health, one of the original Web3 fitness and wellness companies from Gold Coast Australia, is sponsoring the Token 2049 conference in Singapore from the 28th to the 29th of September.



Token 2049

Token 2049 is the leading crypto event across Asia, bringing together the global crypto industry and enabling entrepreneurs, investors and industry professionals to unite annually to create unique networking opportunities and shine a light on international developments. Other sponsors of Token 2049 include Huobi, Coinbase, Polygon, Wemade and more huge names in the crypto industry.



PUML CEO Damien King will be attending the event alongside investors and advisors. Singapore has been a key territory for PUML since launching its unique B-2-B Move to Earn for Corporates in 2021. Now the team returns to prepare to launch its consumer PUMLx coin and WearX watch NFTs.



Keep an eye out for an upcoming joint announcement with ByBit that will take place over the Token 2049 event.



PUML to launch Ambassador Programme



The sponsorship comes after PUML announced their new ambassador programme. Users from around the world can apply to join the ambassador community and gain access to exclusive rewards and NFTs, whitelist opportunities, merchandise as well as engage with crypto enthusiasts and help other users become familiar with the benefits of the app. Ambassadors will help to further grow the PUML ecosystem by taking part in campaigns, attending events and engaging in important Move to Earn conversations.



About PUML Better Health



PUML Better Health is one of the original Web 3, Move-to-Earn, Fitness, and Wellness companies from the Gold Coast, Australia.

PUML specialises in the Move-To-Earn industry, where users can get rewarded with their cryptocurrency token $PUMLx on the Ethereum blockchain for completing health challenges such as steps and meditation.

PUML successfully launched Move-to-Earn for Corporates in 2021 by signing with major corporations such as Singapore and Malaysia’s Western Union, Deloitte, LVMH, and many more, generating substantial revenue and growth.

Visit PUML at https://puml.io/ or https://twitter.com/pumlhealthio



