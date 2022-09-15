Global Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Oleophobic and Omniphobic Coating Markets Report 2022 Featuring 150 Profiles Including Aculon, Biocoat, Dropwise Technologies, Integricote, Surfactis, Tata Steel

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Hydrophobic, Superhydrophobic, Oleophobic and Omniphobic Coatings 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is large and growing. Hydrophobic coatings are commercially available and durable. Superhydrophobic sprays applied by the consumer are available in a number of markets including textiles and architectural coatings.
There has been increased recent commercial activity in hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings that demonstrate the ability to shed fluids quickly off of surfaces. The market also expanded over the few years in markets such as packaging, aerospace and especially electronics (for waterproofing). Automotive companies including Tesla, Ford, Volvo, GM and Jaguar have product development initiatives.
These coatings are typically characterized by very high water and oil contact angles and are applied to a wide variety of surfaces and substrates, imparting anti-fingerprint, anti-soil, anti-fouling, self-cleaning, anti-icing, anti-microbial, easy-to-clean and anti-corrosion properties.
Other properties that have been incorporated include transparency and colour, anisotropy, reversibility, flexibility and breathability (moisture vapor transfer). Superhydrophobic coatings incorporating antimicrobial additives can protect various indoor surfaces, such as fabric seats, carpeting, leather and vinyl, with just a single coat.
This report covers:
- Market segmentation.
- Existing and new technology solutions.
- Recent industry activity.
- Market drivers and trends.
- Applications by market.
- Global revenues, by market and applications, historical and forecasted to 2033.
- >150 company profiles. Companies profiled include Aculon, Biocoat, Inc., Dropwise Technologies, Integricote, Surfactis, Tata Steel etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Advanced coatings and nanocoatings
1.2 Hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings
1.3 Market drivers and trends
1.4 Markets for Hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings
1.5 Global market size and opportunity for hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic and omniphobic (HSHOO) coatings
1.5.1 Global revenues by nanocoatings, by type
1.5.2 Regional demand for nanocoatings
1.6 Market challenges
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Properties
2.2 Benefits of using nanocoatings
2.2.1 Types of nanocoatings
2.3 Production and synthesis methods
2.3.1 Film coatings techniques analysis
2.3.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates
2.3.3 Electrospray and electrospinning
2.3.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition
2.3.4.1 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)
2.3.4.2 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)
2.3.4.3 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)
2.3.4.4 Aerosol coating
2.3.4.5 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)
2.3.4.6 Sol-gel process
2.3.4.7 Etching
2.3.5 Hydrophobic treatment of glass
2.4 Hydrophobic coatings and surfaces
2.4.1 Hydrophilic coatings
2.4.2 Hydrophobic coatings
2.4.2.1 Properties
2.4.2.2 Application in facemasks
2.5 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces
2.5.1 Properties
2.5.1.1 Antibacterial use
2.5.2 Durability issues
2.5.3 Nanocellulose
2.6 Slippery liquid-infused porous surfaces (SLIPS)
2.7 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces
2.7.1 Covalent bonding
2.7.2 Step-growth graft polymerization
2.7.3 Applications
3 ANTI-FINGERPRINT HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
3.1 Market overview
3.2 Market assessment
3.3 Market drivers and trends
3.4 Applications
3.4.1 Spray-on anti-fingerprint coating
3.5 Applications
3.6 Global market size
3.7 Product developers
4 ANTI-MICROBIAL HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
4.1 Market overview
4.2 Market assessment
4.3 Market drivers and trends
4.4 Applications
4.5 Global market size
4.6 Product developers
5 ANTI-CORROSION HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
5.1 Market overview
5.2 Market assessment
5.3 Market drivers and trends
5.4 Applications
5.4.1 Superhydrophobic coatings
5.5 Global market size
5.6 Product developers
6 BARRIER HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
6.1 Market assessment
6.2 Market drivers and trends
6.3 Applications
6.3.1 Food and Beverage Packaging
6.3.2 Graphene
6.3.3 Moisture protection
6.4 Global market size
6.5 Product developers
7 ANTI-FOULING AND EASY-TO-CLEAN HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
7.1 Market overview
7.2 Market assessment
7.3 Market drivers and trends
7.4 Applications
7.4.1 Polymer-based nanocoatings
7.4.1.1 Types of anti-fouling coatings
7.4.2 Anti-graffiti
7.5 Global market size
7.5.1 Global revenues 2010-2033
7.6 Product developers
8 SELF-CLEANING HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
8.1 Market overview
8.2 Market assessment
8.3 Market drivers and trends
8.4 Applications
8.5 Global market size
8.6 Product developers
9 PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
9.1 Market overview
9.2 Market assessment
9.3 Market drivers and trends
9.4 Applications
9.4.1 Self-Cleaning coatings-glass
9.4.2 Self-cleaning coatings-building and construction surfaces
9.4.3 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters
9.4.4 Water treatment
9.4.5 Medical facilities
9.4.6 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation
9.5 Global market size
9.6 Product developers
10 ANTI-ICING AND DE-ICING HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
10.1 Market overview
10.2 Market assessment
10.3 Market drivers and trends
10.4 Applications
10.4.1 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings (HSH)
10.4.2 Anti-freeze protein coatings
10.5 Global market size
10.6 Product developers
11 ANTI-REFLECTIVE HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
11.1 Market overview
11.2 Market drivers and trends
11.3 Applications
11.4 Global market size
11.5 Product developers
12 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS, BY END USER MARKET
12.1 AVIATION AND AEROSPACE
12.1.1 Market drivers and trends
12.1.2 Applications
12.1.2.1 Icing prevention
12.1.2.2 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic Corrosion resistant
12.1.2.3 Insect contamination
12.1.3 Global market size
12.1.4 Companies
12.2 AUTOMOTIVE
12.2.1 Market drivers and trends
12.2.2 Applications
12.2.2.1 Automotive glass including windshields
12.2.2.2 Anti-fogging nanocoatings and surface treatments
12.2.2.3 Anti-fingerprint
12.2.3 Global market size
12.2.4 Companies
12.3 CONSTRUCTION
12.3.1 Market drivers and trends
12.3.2 Applications
12.3.2.1 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles
12.3.2.2 Glass coatings
12.3.2.3 Interior coatings
12.3.2.4 Improving indoor air quality
12.3.2.5 Zinc oxide nanoparticles
12.3.3 Global market size
12.3.4 Companies
12.4 ELECTRONICS
12.4.1 Market drivers
12.4.2 Applications
12.4.2.1 Transparent functional coatings
12.4.2.2 Anti-reflective coatings for displays
12.4.2.3 Waterproof coatings
12.4.2.4 Anti-fingerprint
12.4.3 Global market size
12.4.4 Companies
12.5 HOUSEHOLD CARE, SANITARY AND INDOOR AIR QUALITY
12.5.1 Market drivers and trends
12.5.2 Applications
12.5.2.1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean
12.5.2.2 Food preparation and processing
12.5.2.3 Indoor pollutants and air quality
12.5.3 Global market size
12.5.4 Companies
12.6 MARINE
12.6.1 Market drivers and trends
12.6.2 Applications
12.6.2.1 Anti-adhesion & anti-fouling
12.6.2.2 Corrosion resistance
12.6.3 Global market size
12.6.4 Companies
12.7 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
12.7.1 Market drivers and trends
12.7.2 Applications
12.7.2.1 Anti-fouling coatings
12.7.2.2 Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control
12.7.2.3 Medical textiles
12.7.2.4 Medical device coatings
12.7.3 Global market size
12.7.4 Companies
12.8 TEXTILES AND APPAREL
12.8.1 Market drivers and trends
12.8.2 Applications
12.8.2.1 Protective textiles
12.8.3 Global market size
12.8.4 Companies
12.9 ENERGY
12.9.1 Market drivers and trends
12.9.2 Applications
12.9.2.1 Wind energy
12.9.2.2 Solar
12.9.2.3 Anti-reflection
12.9.3 Global market size
12.9.4 Companies
12.10 OIL AND GAS
12.10.1 Market drivers and trends
12.10.2 Applications
12.10.2.1 Anti-corrosion pipelines
12.10.2.2 Anti-fouling for underwater pipelines
12.10.3 Global market size
12.10.4 Companies
13 HYDROPHOBIC, SUPERHYDROPHOBIC, OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS COMPANIES (148 company profiles)
14 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
14.1 Aims and objectives of the study
15 REFERENCES
