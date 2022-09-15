New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laser Cutting Machine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318536/?utm_source=GNW





The global laser cutting machines market is expected to grow from $4.34 billion in 2021 to $4.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.16%. The laser cutting machines market is expected to reach $6.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.27%.



The laser cutting machine market consists of sales of laser cutting machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used for precision cutting and designing projects in a wide range of industries. Laser cutting machines emit a high-powered laser beam to either cleanly cut or carve a specific design on materials such as steel, plastic, or wood and are mostly used for industrial manufacturing applications.



The main types of technologies used in laser cutting machines market are solid-state, gas and semiconductor.The solid-state technology machine utilizes a gain medium (usually ion-doped crystals or glasses) that is a solid, rather than a liquid.



The solid-state laser cutting machines produce light at a much higher frequency.The different processes used in laser cutting machines includes fusion cutting, flame-cutting, sublimation cutting, laser processing configuration, laser cutting and engraving configuration.



These machines are mostly used in industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, industrial and other end-user industries.



North America was the largest region in the laser cutting machines market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the laser cutting machines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for automobiles is expected to drive the laser cutting machine market.The demand for automobiles is increasing due to growing need for transportation, increasing income levels, rapid urbanization, and others.



This increasing demand for automobiles will elevate the demand for laser cutting machines as these machines help in creating precisive designs and fastening the process of manufacturing auto parts relating to automobiles.Laser cutting machines are effective and efficient tools for precision cutting and designing projects related to automobiles to achieve modern designs.



For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in India, all automotive segment sales increased from 17.47 million units in January-December 2020 to 18.49 million units in the calendar year 2021, showing an increase of 5.8%. In addition, The Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is predicted to reach $251.4-282.8 billion by 2026. It indicates the demand is growing for automobiles. Therefore, the growing demand for automobiles will drive the laser cutting machine market.



The introduction of new technologies for improving machines is a key trend gaining popularity in the laser cutting machine market.The incorporation of technologies such as self-centering clamping technology is playing important role in machine improvements and resulted in smarter and more efficient machines.



Key players are focusing on offering technologically advanced laser cutting machines to enable significant efficiency and maximum output to strengthen their market position.For instance, in April 2020, TrumpF Group, a German industrial machine maker introduced a new laser cutting machine, the TruLaser Tube 3000 fiber, a cost-effective and reliable laser machine.



The new machine finds a broad range of applications such as profiles, round tubes, and flat steel bars manufacturing.The machine incorporates the self-centering clamping technology to hold the tube in the correct place and position during machining and adjusts automatically to the tube dimensions eliminating the need for manual setup.



The two-kilowatt solid-state laser can cut mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and nonferrous metals like copper and brass at fast speeds.



In May 2022, INDUS Holding AG, a German-based holding company acquired HELD Industries GmbH, for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, INDUS acquired 70% of shares in HELD and added another portfolio to its business and expands in laser welding systems for hydrogen electrodes.



HELD Industries GmbH is a German firm that offers laser cutting and laser welding machines and systems.



The countries covered in the laser cutting machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

