Global Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) and Forecasts Market Segment by Operating Principle, (OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer), OFDR (Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry)), Market Segment by Application, (Acoustic Sensing, Temperature Sensing, Strain Sensing) Market Segment by Scattering Method, (Raman Scattering Effect, Rayleigh Scattering Effect, Brillouin Scattering Effect, Fiber Brag Grating) Market Segment by Vertical, (Oil & Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security, Infrastructure, Industrial, Geothermal Wells, Other Vertical) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market was valued at US$1,192 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The Global Market for Distributed Fibre Optic Sensors (DFOS) Is Anticipated to Expand Rapidly

Over the course of the projection period, the global market for distributed fibre optic sensors (DFOS) is anticipated to expand rapidly. The use of distributed fibre optic sensors is greatly aided by factors like the very large demand from the civil engineering industry and the expanding acceptance in the oil & gas industry. In places where physical inspection is impractical, such as in pipelines, streams, and reactors, fibre optics can survive rigorous treatment. Additionally, they provide structural health monitoring at risky job sites and can be applied for border security needs to deter entry. Its capacity to function in a demanding setting is hence another element driving market expansion.

Distributed fibre optic sensing-based structural health monitoring can greatly boost structural safety and enhance maintenance practises by enabling local damage identification. It is frequently not a good idea to plan and construct really pricey conservative constructions. Monitoring the strain-stress status and acting quickly in the event of harmful but unlikely occurrences like leaks is more practical and technically warranted. Many technical and scientific organisations across the world are still engaged in ongoing research on smart composite members fitted with DFOS sensors.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/dfos-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market?

The market for distributed fibre optic sensors has been significantly impacted by the current global pandemic, COVID-19. Numerous sectors were temporarily suspended or used smaller teams as a result of the implementation of lockdown in many regions. As a result, product development and manufacturing activities have decreased, which has limited the use of fibre optics in the industrial and civil engineering sectors. However, the industry has room to grow due to evolving manufacturing processes and the requirement to use fibre optics in mission-critical situations. Additionally, the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can be tested more quickly thanks to the use of fibre optics, which can help to streamline and enhance the testing process. Plasmonic fiber-optic absorbance biosensors are being developed to help medical professionals conduct tests more quickly and accurately. Due to the illness's rapid spread and the need to prevent the condition, this trend is expected to continue over the projection period.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 310-page report provides 138 tables and 177 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including Operating Principle, application, Scattering Method, Vertical, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Distributed Temperature Sensors Have Mostly Been Employed for Well Monitoring

To meet the increasing need for productivity, efficiency, and safety in the operations, the oil and gas sector is rapidly automating and digitising. Distributed temperature sensors have mostly been employed for well monitoring, which can cover operations including drilling, well completion, and well abandonment. Distributed acoustic sensing, however, is becoming more and more common for the monitoring and control of pipeline systems. The main applications that have the greatest potential to improve the penetration of distributed fibre optic sensing in the oil and gas sector are well and reservoir monitoring. With the growing use of distributed sensing techniques in the oil and gas sector, distributed pressure and strain monitoring systems are likewise becoming more and more common. A hybrid that combines temperature, strain, and acoustic sensing in a single wire is also expected to dominate the market since it lowers the likelihood of sensor failure. The real-time monitoring that enhances the economic as well as operational performance and safety of the facilities is the main reason why distributed sensor installations are growing in the oil and gas sector. The main applications for distributed fibre optic sensors in the oil and gas sector are downhole distributed sensing, pipeline integrity monitoring, well monitoring, and reservoir monitoring.

Highway Traffic Monitoring using Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing

To cover long distances, monitoring highways poses a significant challenge and it is often uncertain where a traffic accident, congestion, or both will occur. As it is able to measure the vibrations of passing vehicles along the entire length of a buried fiber cable, DFOS can overcome this challenge. Ideally, a traffic accident would generate a large vibration impulse involving a crash and could therefore be easily located using DFOS. This will be crucial for responding quickly, particularly in remote locations where installing a system of hundreds of traffic cameras may be less cost-effective. Even if a traffic accident does not involve a crash, it could slow the incoming traffic down and the DFOS can quickly pick up such an incident. The development of a system capable of estimating the average traffic speed in real-time along the entire fiber cable is therefore important.

Get Detailed TOC @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/dfos-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Demand for Data-Based Analysis is Growing

Distributed fiber optic sensor's property of collecting data along the length of optical fiber gives it an immense volume of data, thereby using various analytical tools to analyse the collected data globally. There is an increasing demand for the implementation of data-driven decision making and strategy. It is done by finding a pattern out of data which the managers can measure, and the insights are deciphered based on that resulting in a better decision making and performance. The distributed fiber optic sensors collect data on the changes in temperature, strain, vibration, or pressure at any point along the length of the fiber through light scattering. The data is then processed using a set of algorithms where the software can organize large amounts of data into a visualization platform that help the data engineers with decision making. With the data intensive decisions slowly becoming the mainstay of many industries, the distributed fiber optic sensor market is also expected to grow during the forecast period.

Promising Opportunities for the Offshore Sector

The expansion of offshore drilling operations is anticipated to fuel the market for the offshore oil and gas sector. The offshore oil and gas sector would be driven by this together with significant expenditure made in an endeavour to seek new reservoirs for oil and gas. However, one of the major obstacles to the growth of the offshore business has been environmental concerns. Distributed sensors serve as a key tool for finding breaches of any sort and fuelling the offshore industry's market. Downhole monitoring is the main application of distributed temperature sensors for offshore activities. Data is gathered through numerous monitoring devices as part of a surveillance method known as distributed sensing. The information gathered advances our knowledge of the reservoir's intricate structural network. The gathered data may be utilised for a variety of purposes, including flow reduction, production optimization, sand detection in downhole environments, and determining how well gas lift valves are functioning. This enables production evaluation and enhances methods for cutting losses in the production of oil and gas. Because of this, the offshore industry is anticipated to present a significant potential for the expansion of this market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the distributed fibre optic sensing (DFOS) market are Baker Hughes Inc., Bandweaver, CGG SA, FEBUS OPTICS, FiberSensys, FiberSonics, Future Fiber Technologies(AVA Group), Halliburton , Hifi Engineering, Luna Innovations Incorporated, Magal Security System, QinetiQ Group Plc, Silixa Ltd, Sintela, Southwest MicroWave Inc., . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

March 2022, The collaboration will focus on creating and deploying Baker Hughes IAM solutions that use digital technologies to help improve the safety, efficiency, and emissions profile of industrial machines, field equipment, and other physical assets. Applying their individual strengths, the four companies will collaborate on Baker Hughes IAM capabilities that help optimize plant equipment, operational processes, and business operations through improved uptime, increased operational flexibility, capital planning, and energy efficiency management.

8 April 2022, Bandweaver Technology has launched ZoneSentry, a new perimeter intrusion detection system that utilises state of the art fiber optic sensing technology to protect both property and assets with smaller perimeters up to 8km in an efficient and cost-effective manner. The new ZoneSentry is a zonal based Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) based on Bandweaver’s leading edge fiber optic distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) technology.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Electronics sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Dev Visavadia

PR at Visiongain Reports Limited

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com



