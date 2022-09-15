New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Filters Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318532/?utm_source=GNW





The global filters market is expected to grow from $68.28 billion in 2021 to $72.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%. The filters market is expected to grow to $94.30 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89%.



The filter market consists of sales of filters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a porous substance or material, such as a paper or sand, through which a liquid or gas is passed to remove floating particles.Filters are used to remove impurities from air, gas, and liquid.



Filters are used in various industries such as automotive, consumer goods, manufacturing, and others.



The main types of products in the filters are fluid filters, ICE filters and air filters.The fluid filter is a filter that extract suspended particulates from a fluid stream.



The filtering process requires a physical barrier, known as the filter material, through which the liquid flows and the particles are kept.These are employed in a variety of solid-liquid separation techniques.



Filters are mostly distributed through offline stores and online stores and have application in motor vehicles, consumer goods, utilities, industrial and manufacturing and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the filters market in 2021. The regions covered in the filters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapidly increasing adoption of air purifiers due to increasing toxic gas release in the air causing sever health hazards is expected to fuel the demand for filters.Air toxics cause a broad range of health effects depending on the specific pollutant, the amount of exposure, and how people are exposed.



People inhaling high levels of air toxics experience nose, throat and eye irritation, and breathing difficulty.Long term exposure to air toxics such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, lead and others can cause cancer and lead to a long-term damage to the respiratory, neurological, immune, and reproductive systems.



For instance, according to a study from British Lung Foundation (BLF) and Asthma UK published in February 2021, nearly 6 million people aged over 65 in England are at higher risk of lung damage and asthma attacks because of toxic air. This rise in toxic air would increase the demand for air purifies thus driving the market growth.



Nanotechnology is a key trend gaining popularity in the filter market.Nanotechnology in filters refers to the use of nanomaterials, and nanoparticles to improve the performance of filters.



One such filter system based on nanotechnology is a nanotech-based water purification system that is thought to be modular, highly efficient, and cost-effective compared to traditional water filtration procedures.These systems are made up of carbonaceous nanomaterials, metal oxide nanoparticles, zeolites, and other nanomaterials that are integrated into a polymeric matrix to improve the performance of traditional polymeric membranes.



For instance, in February 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based motion and control technology company’s Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division introduced ProTura® SB Nano Pleated Filters that is a dust collection filter used in a variety of applications. The ProTura® SB Nano Pleated Filters use advanced nanofibre filtration technology whose filters are made from a 100% synthetic base media with a proprietary nanofiber layer applied to the collection surface, designed for demanding applications.



In October 2021, Pentair, a US-based water treatment and sustainable solutions company acquired Pleatco, for $255 million.Through this acquisition, Pentair will expand into an additional portfolio of replacement filter products and sell through its existing pool and spa distribution networks, as well as leverage Pleatco’s distribution channels.



Pleatco LLC is a US-based company that designs and produces pool and spa pleated filter cartridges and other filtration products.



The countries covered in the filters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

