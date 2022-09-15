New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318531/?utm_source=GNW





The global risk analytics market is expected to grow from $26.67 billion in 2021 to $30.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.28%. The risk analytics market is expected to reach $50.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%.



The risk analytics market consists of sales of risk analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a collection of methods that accurately assess, quantify, and anticipate risk to manage risk-related issues.Risk analytics uses a variety of methodologies and technology to extract insights, compute likely scenarios, and anticipate future events, taking the guessing out of risk management.



Companies can use risk analytics to set a baseline for measuring risk against variables throughout the entire enterprise. Several risk scenarios can be consolidated onto a single platform, providing executives with the clarity needed to identify, assess, comprehend, and manage risks.



The main types of risks in risk analytics market are financial risks, operational risks, compliance risks, strategic risks, other risk type applications.The financial risk analytics is used to analyze and manage financial risks.



Financial risk analytics helps financial institutions analyze and manage counterparty credit risk, market risk, regulatory risk capital, and derivative valuation adjustments via products and solutions.The components involved in risk analytics are solution and services and are used in large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES).



Risk analytics are deployed through on-premises and cloud and are used in industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, transportation, retail, it & telecommunication, healthcare and government.



North America was the largest region in the risk analytics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the risk analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing use of large amounts of structured and unstructured data will propel the growth of the risk analytics market.Structured data refers to information that is usually stored in a relational database and can be easily mapped into designated fields.



Unstructured data is information that is not organized according to a pre-determined data model or schema and hence cannot be kept in a standard relational database.Unstructured data accounts for 80 to 90% of data generated and gathered by businesses, and its volume is continuously increasing faster than that of structured databases.



Businesses are increasingly using these large amounts of structured and unstructured data for predictive analysis, risk analysis, forecasting, and others.This increasing usage will create demand for risk analytics as well as risk analytics uses large amounts of structured/unstructured data to predict the risk with a large degree of accuracy.



For instance, according to a report by an American data storage company Seagate Technology PLC, the global data will increase by 61% to 175 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025 from 33 ZB in 2018. 90 ZB of data will be created on IoT devices by 2025. Close to 30% of the data created will be consumed in real-time by 2025. It indicates that there is a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, handled, and used/analyzed. Therefore, the rising usage of a large amount of structured and unstructured data will drive the risk analytics market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the risk analytics market.Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are used in risk analytics to analyze massive amounts of data, minimize error, remove bias, and suggest areas where risk managers should focus more.



Companies are utilizing AI to improve the knowledge of risk portfolios and produce optimal results.AI-based risk analytics software is easy to use and offers accurate results.



For instance, in March 2022, NICE Actimize, a US-based software company introduced its advanced, innovative solution, X-Sight Entity Risk SaaS solution, that will produce a single risk score enabling a financial institution to get better understanding of its clients across the organization. X-Sight Entity Risk, powered by artificial intelligence, entity resolution, machine learning, and network analytics, enhances the efficacy of advanced anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud prevention, and other financial services applications.



In January 2022, Zafin, a Canada-based company specializing in providing banking software solutions acquired FINCAD for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition enables Zafin to expand its portfolio and analytics capabilities, as well as increases its global footprint.



FINCAD is a Canadian company specializing in providing risk analytics and risk management software for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income.



The countries covered in the risk analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

