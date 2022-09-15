United States Cordless Power Tools Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Industrial Heat Guns, Technological Innovation in Industry 4.0, & Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cordless Power Tools Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Power tools are outpacing traditional hand tools in the professional and residential segments due to the demand for efficiency. For example, the construction industry experiences high pressure to launch innovative tools that reduce human effort.

The surge in the infrastructure and the construction market is a boon to the power tools market that will also enforce innovations in the future. The rise in manual labor costs, home improvement activities, and DIY has pushed the demand for user-friendly tools. Technology advancements have led to the development of several tools and machines across industries.



SEGMENT REVIEW

The drilling & fastening tools segment accounts for the largest share in 2021. It is expected to add an incremental growth of USD 0.69 billion to the segment by 2027.

The most common cordless power tools are drilling and fastening, such as drills, impact wrenches, impact drivers, screwdrivers, and nut runners. Most tools are not applied individually, and every industry uses the optimum combination of these tools. For instance, the application of drillers relies on the nature and type of work. Impact drills and wrenches deliver almost the same result. However, the difference lies in the effectiveness and overall productivity of the tools.



The brushed motors segment is expected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2027. In addition, the segment is anticipated to witness shipments of 61.55 million units in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

The construction and design of brushed motors are very simple. Also, manufacturing is straightforward due to a small number of internal components. Hence, the overall cost of brushed DC motors is low. Brushed motors are much more reliable and less expensive than brushless motors. However, based on power, brushed motors are less potent than brushless motors.



The 12V Li-ion battery holds the largest share in the US cordless power tools market in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period.

The segment is anticipated to add an incremental revenue of USD 0.81 billion by 2021. Several players are producing li-ion batteries, such as Robert Bosch. BAT414 is a 12 V Max lithium-ion 2.0 Ah battery offered by Robert Bosch. BAT414 uses advanced technology for optimum battery life, power, and runtime. It is a more compact and lightweight power tool battery and is an ideal complement to the Bosch 12 V line compact tools.



The industrial end-user segment was the most significant revenue contributor to the US cordless power tools market in 2021, and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

The segment is anticipated to witness shipments of 85.24 million units in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%. Cordless power tools are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, construction, shipbuilding, and other industries. The construction sector is the highest revenue generator due to the rising construction and renovation activities across the region, followed by the automotive industry, which involves the assembly of high-precision parts. The industrial segment is expected to add an incremental revenue of USD 2.41 during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Increasing Demand for Industrial Heat Guns

Power tools, which includes machinery such as drills, grinders, saws, heat guns, and other, are witnessing significant growth in the region. This machinery helps increase work efficiency by using advanced sensors and other technologies while minimizing errors and injury. Power tools are being adopted across various industries due to their multiple benefits.



MARKET DRIVERS:

Growing Demand for DIY Projects

In the US, most adults are engaged in leisure time activities that are creative and purposeful. Most people also engage in home improvement and maintenance activities based on their interests. The demand for DIY power tools is rising due to the better living standards of the middle-class population who are seeking improved home spaces.



MARKET CHALLENGES:

High End-user Variability

The cordless power tools have expansive manufacturing requirements to meet diverse end-users demands across various geographies. In dealing with multiple customers and their expected standards, vendors must have agile manufacturing lines that can quickly adjust to the short-term demand fluctuations from the end customers.

VENDOR INSIGHTS

The US cordless power tools market is characterized by low market concentration with high competition.

The major vendors also continually compete for the leading position in the market, with occasional competition coming from other local vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. The competition will be based solely on durability, technology, services, price, and customization. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. In addition, improving economic conditions will fuel the market's growth, making it an attractive time to launch new products.

Key Winning Imperatives in the US Cordless Power Tools Market

The growing demand for Li-ion batteries and the rise in infrastructural developments has propelled the demand for cordless power tools in the region.

Rising home renovations and DIY activities are expected to surge the demand for US cordless power tools.

The DIY culture is one of the major drivers for the US cordless power tools market.

Key Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company

Makita

Hilti

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Copco

Apex Tool Group

Ingersoll Rand

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Emerson

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Fortive

Positec

CHERVON

FEIN

AIMCO

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

STIHL

Blount International

Illinois Tool Works

iQ Power Tools

Global Tools Group

