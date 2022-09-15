Global microdermabrasion devices market value to touch USD 252 million by 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global microdermabrasion devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over 2022-2028, eventually accounting for USD 252 million by the end of the forecast period.





Apart from this, the document boasts a granular analysis of the competitive environment, thus highlighting the business profiles, product offerings, and other strategic developments made by the industry contenders. The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the overall market have also been examined in this report.

The major factors driving the overall market growth are an increase in number of patients’ during the post-pandemic phase, growing online consultations, rising cognizance regarding the benefits of discreet recovery at home, and easy availability of advanced microdermabrasion devices. The other factors driving the market expansion are the increase in skin condition cases and the growing trend of having flawless skin.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5419129/

For those unaware, a minimally invasive process called microdermabrasion is used to improve the overall texture and tone of the skin. By minimizing fine wrinkles, early sun damage, and light, shallow acne scars, it can boost skin appearance, thus growing emphasis on maintaining aesthetic appeal are complementing the overall business dynamics.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on global microdermabrasion devices market. Lockdowns that were implemented in various nations resulted in the closure of dermatology clinics, beauty salons & med spas, and retail stores because the majority of cosmetic products did not come under essential needs. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of a number of skin disorders like contact dermatitis, acne, and seborrheic dermatitis, among others has grown, which will eventually add traction to the overall market size.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5419129/

An overview of the market segmentations

Global microdermabrasion devices market is segmented based on type, application scope, end-user reach, regional landscape.

On the basis of types, the market is bifurcated into diamond and crystal segments. In terms of application landscape, the industry is split into acne & scars, hyperpigmentation, anti-aging, stretch marks, photodamage, and others. The end user terrain of this marketplace involves clinics & beauty centers, and home use.

A summary of the regional analysis

Speaking of regional terrain, worldwide microdermabrasion devices market spans across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Among these, North America is likely to capture the largest market share by the end of the forecast period, owing to mounting number of cosmetic surgeries.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-microdermabrasion-devices-market-2022-2028

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Diamond

Crystal

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Acne & Scars

Stretch Marks

Hyperpigmentation

Anti-Aging

Photo Damage

Others

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market by End-User Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Home Use

Clinic & beauty centers

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Age Sciences Inc. (PMD Beauty)

Microderm GLO

ImageDerm Inc.

Diamond International

Altair Instruments

Dermaglow

Edge Systems LLC (The HydraFacial Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Silhouet-Tone Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FIGURES AND TABLES

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

Report description

Objectives of the study

Market segment

Years considered for the report

Currency

Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TYPE

Crystal

Diamond

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION

Acne & scars

Anti-aging

Hyperpigmentation

Photo damage

Stretch marks

Others

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

Clinics & beauty centers

Home use

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

Related Report:

Global At-Home Microdermabrasion Device Market Growth 2022-2028

The United States At-Home Microdermabrasion Device market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during forecast period 2022-2028. China constitutes a % market for the global At-Home Microdermabrasion Device market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe At-Home Microdermabrasion Device landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2028. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 6-year period. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of At-Home Microdermabrasion Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.