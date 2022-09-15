Heart Failure Therapeutics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15 billion by 2029 Globally at a 3.8% CAGR

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Heart Failure Therapeutics Market.

The Heart Failure Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Heart Failure Therapeutics Market is a medical disorder brought on by abnormalities in the structure and function of the heart. A chronic, progressive condition called heart failure impairs how well the heart muscles can pump blood, which results in inadequate blood flow throughout the body. The two most prevalent kinds of heart failure are systolic and diastolic. While the muscles in the left ventricle stiffen with diastolic heart failure, systolic heart failure causes the left ventricle to stop contracting regularly. Fatigue, ankle, foot, and limb edema, weight gain, and an increased urge to urinate are all typical signs of heart failure. With over 26 million sufferers worldwide, heart failure places a huge burden on the global health care system. The increased incidence rate of heart failure illnesses around the world is predicted to be the main factor driving the global Heart Failure Therapeutics market for heart failure therapies. Congestive heart failure is estimated to affect 5 million Americans now, and more than 5.5 million new cases are identified each year in the country. Additionally, heart failure patients result in 11 million doctor visits annually in the U.S., as well as more hospitalizations than all types of cancer combined. The primary factors contributing to heart failure are the adoption of a western lifestyle, a lack of exercise, everyday stress, an unhealthy diet, and a high prevalence of obesity. During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the worldwide heart failure treatments market. Since a few years ago, there has been an increase in the trend of new product development and commercialization among the major players functioning in the global market. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that rising demand and simple access to heart failure treatment medications will propel market expansion.

North America Captures the Largest Market Share

The global market for Heart Failure Therapeutics Market can be divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the high prevalence and rising incidence of Heart Failure Therapeutics Market, the large number of pharmaceutical companies, high level of awareness, well-established health care facilities, and favourable medical reimbursement policies in these regions, North America and Europe are estimated to hold a dominant share of the global Heart Failure Therapeutics market. Furthermore, by the end of 2029, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France's rapidly ageing populations, which are more likely to get heart failure, would likely account for a significant portion of the global market.

Recent Development of Heart Failure Therapeutics Market: -

Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B

Novartis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the following expanded indication for Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan): to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure1. Benefits are most clearly evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below normal1. The label also states LVEF is a variable measure and clinical judgment should be used in deciding whom to treat1.





Report Attribute Details The revenue forecast in 2029 536.19 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029 The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled Procoralan, Morphine, Vasodilators/Nitrates, Cytokinetics, CardiacGlycosides, Orion Corporation, CalciumChannelBlockers, MerckandCo., Novartis, Bayer, CVieTherapeuticsLimited, Diuretics, CardiorentisAG, Phase Biopharmaceuticals, LesLaboratoiresServier,



Heart Failure Therapeutics Market - Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of prominent oncology market rivals and their broad product selection of oncology pharmaceuticals, the competitive landscape in the Heart Failure Therapeutics market exhibits rather intense competition. Numerous significant industry players include Procoralan, Morphine, Vasodilators/Nitrates, Cytokinetics, CardiacGlycosides, Orion Corporation, CalciumChannelBlockers, MerckandCo, Novartis, Bayer, CVieTherapeuticsLimited, Diuretics, CardiorentisAG, Phase Biopharmaceuticals, LesLaboratoiresServier.

Impact of COVID-19 on Heart Failure Therapeutics Market

It became vital to create vaccinations at an unprecedented tempo and scale for the specific pandemic after the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in December 2019 and its potential for worldwide dissemination to produce COVID-19 sickness was realized. As a result, the pandemic caused a drop in the global market for Heart Failure Therapeutics Market in 2020 since the majority of healthcare professionals were preoccupied with managing COVID-19. The market for Heart Failure Therapeutics Market has, nonetheless, projected significant growth through 2022. All thanks to the licensing of the COVID-19 vaccine for children in a select few western countries. Additionally, the publisher recognizes and quantifies the advantages that the Heart Failure Therapeutics Market and immunization programs have for both individuals and society in terms of health, economics, and social factors.

Key Market Segments: Heart Failure Therapeutics Market

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market: By Type

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment Options and Treatment Algorithm





Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market: By Application

Hospital

Clinic

Medical Research Organization





