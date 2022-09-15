New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microelectromechanical Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318525/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, TDK Corporation and Infineon Technologies AG.



The global mircroelectromechanical systems market is expected to grow from $13.75 billion in 2021 to $15.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.32%. The mircroelectromechanical systems market is expected to reach $24.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.79%.



The microelectromechanical systems market consists of sales of microelectromechanical systems and their maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to create small integrated devices or systems that combine electrical and mechanical components. They are made using integrated circuit (IC) batch processing techniques and can be as small as a few micrometers to as large as millimeters.



The main type of microelectromechanical systems are sensors and actuators.A sensor is a device that monitors and responds to environmental input.



Light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any of a variety of other environmental phenomena could constitute the specific input. The microelectromechanical systems has various application such as in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunication and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microelectromechanical systems market in 2021. The regions covered in the microelectromechanical systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing need for device miniaturization in various electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the microelectromechanical systems market.Miniaturization in electronic devices includes fitting more transistor nodes on a smaller integrated circuit (IC).



The usage of miniature devices is rising due to a decline in average selling prices (ASPs), low cost, less space consumption, and high accuracy.Wearable technology has increased the demand for miniaturized components.



These devices can be soldered directly on the circuit boards with decreased cost of technology.For instance, according to Cisco Systems, the number of connected wearable devices was 593 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 1,105 million more in 2022.



Therefore, the need for device miniaturization is driving the growth of the microelectromechanical systems market.



Innovations are gaining popularity in the microelectromechanical systems market.Major players in the market are focusing on bringing innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors.



For instance, in 2021, Infineon Technologies AG introduced the XENSIV™ IM67D130A.This innovative device combines the company’s automotive experience with its technical leadership in high-end MEMS microphones to meet the demand for high-performance, low-noise MEMS microphones in automotive applications.



The XENSIV IM67D130A is the first microphone on the market to be approved for automotive applications, making design-in efforts easier and lowering the risk of certification failure.



In May 2021, Qorvo, a US-based semiconductor company that manufactures and supplies radio frequency systems acquired NextInput, for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition helps Qorvo’s technology portfolio and enables Qorvo to accelerate the deployment of force-sensing solutions utilizing MEMS-based sensors.



NextInput US-based company is the market leader in MEMs force-sensing solutions for consumer, wearable, IoT, automotive, industrial, and medical applications.



The countries covered in the microelectromechanical systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

