Automotive E/E Architecture Market Vendors Accelerate Growth at CAGR of 11.44% to reach USD 184.9 billion by 2028: Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive E/E Architecture Market.

From 2019 to 2028, the automotive E/E architecture market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 11.44%. By 2028, it is anticipated to exceed USD 184.9 billion.

Automakers are being forced to include automotive E/E architectural systems into their cars because to the rise in demand for greater vehicle performance, the trend toward intelligent transportation and autonomous driving, as well as smart city initiatives. The worldwide Automotive E/E architecture Market is thus being driven by this.

The Global Automotive E/E architecture market is being further driven by the evolution of automotive E/E architecture, the impact of contemporary technological trends like autonomous driving and vehicle electrification, and increased consumer demand for connection features.

Get a sample copy of Automotive E-E Architecture Market report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/987/automotive-e-e-architecture-market/#request-a-sample

The primary driver of the automotive E/E architecture market expansion is autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. Automakers are being compelled to implement the next generation automotive E/E architecture to allow automation as a result of continued developments in self-driving cars. It is difficult to use the standard ECUs to handle the computing power that is expanding swiftly. As a result, the E/E design, which is based on centralised computation, aids in more effective management of processing capacity. Additionally, the Automotive E/E architecture market is developing because to the rising popularity of driving assistance (ADAS) and vehicle to everything connection (V2X) technologies. The large need for E/E designs is anticipated to occur soon because to the continued development of upgrading technologies in the automotive arena.

Recent Developments

In January 2019, the Autoliv company introduced safety score, a smartphone application to develop safer drivers.

Volkswagen announced a new software development group that will create basic uniform software functions across the company’s brands, and eventually consist of five thousand software experts and engineers

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data: 2017 to2020 Base Year: 2021 Estimated Year: 2022 Forecast: 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco Product Service/Segmentation By Form, By Security, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Region Key Players Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Guardknox, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Karamba Security, HARMAN International, Robert Bosch GmbH, Symantec Corporation, Denso Corporation, SafeRide Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., SafeRide Technologies, Aptiv PLC, Green Hills Software, Continental AG, Upstream Security Ltd. and other Prominent Players

Automotive E/E Architecture Market Key Players

The key players in this market are Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Aptiv PLC, Hella GmbH & co. KGaA, Magna International Inc, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SE, Visteon Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hitachi, Ltd., etc.

Interested in knowing more Relevant information? Click here to get Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/987/automotive-e-e-architecture-market/

Key Market Segments: Automotive E-E Architecture Market

Automotive E-E Architecture Market By System Type, 2019-2028

Electronic

Electrical

Automotive E-E Architecture Market By Component Type, 2019-2028

Hardware

Software

Automotive E-E Architecture Market By Application, 2019-2028

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Automotive E-E Architecture Market By Structure Type, 2019-2028

Distributed Architecture

Domain Centralized Architecture

Vehicle Centralized Architecture

Automotive E/E Architecture Market Regional Analysis

The Automotive E/E Architecture Market may be divided geographically into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The automobile E/E architecture market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. The adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to be fuelled by the strict regulations put on the region's carbon emissions by government agencies like the EPA and NHTSA. Accordingly, this is expected to present a number of possibilities for businesses engaged in the automotive E/E architecture market. Another element bolstering the industry in the area is the existence of numerous sizable electric car providers in North America.

Key Drivers of Automotive E/ E Architecture Market

The worldwide automotive E/E architecture Market is being driven by developments in information technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging tendencies toward autonomous cars. The development of autonomous vehicles (AV) is a key driver of the automotive E/E architecture Market. Automotive OEMs are launching the next-generation automotive E/E architecture to allow automation as a result of ongoing developments in self-driving cars.

The automotive E/E architecture market is being driven by the demand for connected automobiles as well as a growth in IoT trends. The conventional ECUs used in automobiles are under pressure from the quick increase in processing capacity in vehicles brought on by the increased usage of AI-based technologies. Automotive E/E architecture are being utilised in automobiles more often since centralised computation-based E/E architecture helps manage computational power more effectively.

The road to a zone-oriented E/E architecture

Future E/E architectures will consist of a few very powerful vehicle computers that will be connected to the embedded control units, sensors, and actuators via the vehicle-centralized, zone-oriented E/E architecture. A feature of the new E/E communication network (ComNET) topology is the centralization of the data streams. The zone ECUs send the data via high-speed Ethernet to the

connected vehicle computers. This type of connection ensures the data communication is faster, securer, and performs better – both internally within the vehicle and externally via the link to the cloud. Moreover, it means the vehicle’s wiring harness becomes shorter, which in turn results in cost and weight savings.

Market-o-Nomics

Automotive E/E Architecture market is expected to reach 184.9 billion by the end of 2029

By system type, electronics segment will witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to the rising usage of sensors and cameras

By structure, currently OEMs are using domain centralized architecture but with the advancement in technology of driverless vehicles, vehicle centralized architecture will witness steady market growth

By component type, hardware segment holds the significant market share and will continue its dominance over the forecast period

North America region is expected to dominate the automotive E/E architecture market with the largest market share

Explore More Insights from Exactitude Consultancy

Disconnect Switch Market

The global disconnect switch market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 20.51 billion by 2029 from USD 12.14 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3200/disconnect-switch-market/

Time of Flight Sensor Market

The global time of flight sensor market is expected to grow at 20.4 % CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 7.2 billion by 2029 from USD 2.3 Billion in 2020.