Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2022

The education and learning analytics market consists of sales of education and learning analytics solutions and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to combining education and learning analytics with big data to change traditional quantitative methods in education.Learning analytics is the analysis and collection of data about learners and their environments for understanding and improving learning outcomes.



The education and learning analytics help in encompassing all aspects of an institution’s operations and analytics about the learners using data and analytics.The education and learning analytics are used in schools, colleges, testing organizations, workshops, online courses, and universities.



They help in measuring the effectiveness of the course and identifying patterns to improve student knowledge.



The main analytics type of education and learning analytics is predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics.Predictive analytics uses statistics and modeling techniques based on current and historical data to determine future performance and to make predictions outcomes.



Predictive analytics are used to determine customer response to promote cross-sell opportunities and purchases.Education and learning analytics are deployed on-premise and cloud-based.



By using components software and services. The end-users for education and learning analytics are mostly academics and corporates.



North America was the largest region in the education and learning analytics market in 2021. The regions covered in the education and learning analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government initiatives in digitalizing the education sector are expected to propel the growth of the education and learning analytics market.The rise in remote learning and consistent student engagement on e-learning platforms during the pandemic has been anticipated to generate huge data, which will open ways to adopt education and learning analytics.



For instance, the government of India is taking initiatives in digitalizing the education sector to be on par with the global education standards and to expand the educational infrastructure in the country. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the government introduced the PM eVIDYA program in May 2020 to make e-learning more accessible for Indian students and teachers and is expected to benefit 0.25 billion students, and also the online education market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025 driven by the government’s focus on designing online education programs, and strengthening digital infrastructure. Therefore, demand for education and learning analytics will rise as the prevalence of increasing government initiatives in digitalization rises.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the education and learning analytics market.Many companies operating in education and learning analytics are developing new products or new technologies for strengthening the demand for the education and learning analytics market.



For instance, in 2021, Adobe, a US-based company introduced adobe analytics, a higher education program.This program supports the future workforce with data science skills and helps college instructors and students to use adobe analytics which is a customer data analytics platform for free.



Students will learn how to use data to drive business choices and build skills for vocations ranging from data science to product management and marketing with adobe analytics.



In September 2021, Eupheus, an India-based ed-tech company developing integrated learning solutions for the K-12 acquired ClassKlap, for $19 million.This acquisition will help Eupheus in stepping into the affordable private school segment and also in shaping the innovation in the learning domain along with analytics.



ClassKlap is an India-based online curriculum program with personalized revision sheets.



The countries covered in the the education and learning analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

