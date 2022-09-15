At 6.15% CAGR, Fiber Optic Preform Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 2.15 billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Fiber Optic Preform market.

Fiber Optic Preform Market estimated to witness a considerable CAGR of 6.15%

One of the key factors for optical that eventually drives the preform industry is the development in demand for high bandwidth communication. Along with the development of a fiber-rich network architecture, the need for fibre optic cables has increased. growing usage of portable devices like tablets, laptops, and other gadgets, as well as a growth in data traffic. Additionally, it is projected that this will support the growing need for optical fibre. Research and development in fibre optic technology has produced several improvements and made it possible for optical fibres to be used in a range of industries, including the oil and gas, healthcare, utilities, and defence sectors.

Get a Sample Report, the best You Get!!

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10791/fiber-optic-preform-market/#request-a-sample

This Fiber Optic Preform Market report details recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and local market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, and geographical information

Partnerships, Business Expansion, and Product Launch

In March 2021, Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. held a product launch event. Its subsidiary, Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd., has advanced in its efforts to improve its high-speed transceiver modules for data communication. The mass production version of the 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver based on silicon photonic circuits and the 400G QSFP-DD FR4 transceiver based on traditional free space solution were released, allowing Hengtong to provide customers with 400G single-mode optical transceiver modules for a variety of transmission distances.

In May 2022, Heraeus Holding GmbH, a Fortune 500 company, announced that it has invested significant equity in perPETual Technologies, one of the world’s leading PET recycling companies. Heraeus decided to rename the company “revalyu Resources GmbH” in order to drive global expansion under one brand.

In Oct 2020, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable, a global leader in the optical fibre and cable industry, providing insight into global fiber and cable market trends at the CRU World Optical Fibre & Cable 2020 Virtual Conference, which was attended by global industry leaders.



Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2021 Actual estimates/Historical data 2017-2020 Forecast period 2022-2029 Market representation Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, and Brazil Report coverage Revenue forecasts, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends 10% free customization scope (equivalent to 5 analysts working days) If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Fiber Optic Preform Market Players

Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Heraeus Holding, OFS Fitel LLC, Prysmian Group, STL – Sterlite Technologies Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Yangtze Optical Fiber, Cable Joint Stock Limited Company are the key players in the Fiber optic preform market.

Get Access for Premium Report with TOC: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10791/fiber-optic-preform-market/

Key Market Segments: Fiber Optic Preform Market

Fiber Optic Preform Market by Type, 2022-2029

Single Mode Fiber Optic

Multi-Mode Fiber Optic

Plastic Optical Fiber Optic

Fiber Optic Preform Market by Technology, 2022-2029

OVD

VAD

PCVD

MCVD

Fiber Optic Preform Market by Application, 2022-2029

IT and Telecommunication

Oil and Gas

Military and Aerospace

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

New Product Launches to flourish the market:

Leading Fiber Optic Preform Market companies have taken the essential steps to increase fibre optic preforms' overall energy-efficiency and performance in order to meet the component's rising demand in teleconferencing applications and mobile computing devices. In order to get over electronic bottlenecks at network edges, optical technologies are now being used to build metropolitan area networks more and more.

Cisco Systems unveiled Cisco Silicon OneTM, its most recent invention, in December 2019. The first unified silicon architecture of its type, Cisco Silicon OneTM, may be deployed in every network and in any form factor. A powerful carrier class router, the Cisco 8000 series router, which uses Silicon One and the new IOS XR7 operating system, was also unveiled. These innovations are set to offer breakthrough in the digital market enabling cost reduction in building and operating mass scale networks to run 5G, video, and cloud services.

Surge in use in Industrial and Automotive Applications

The automotive, industrial, and defence industries all offer several lucrative prospects in the fibre optic preform market. Fiber optic technology is utilised to create communication within and between automobiles, enable autonomous driving, integrate multiple sensors, and provide other functional advantages that improve vehicle safety and on-board entertainment.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis, the Fiber Optic Preform Market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.15% between 2022 and 2029.

The Fiber Optic Preform Market size was worth around US$ 1.28 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2.18 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The worldwide Fiber Optic Preform Market communication segment is predicted to be the largest. The growing number of internet users is a primary factor driving the growth of the Fiber Optic Preform Market in the communication category.

The APAC Fiber Optic Preform Market is estimated to be the largest over the forecast period.

Check out more Reports published by Exactitude Consultancy

Construction Repair Composites Market

The global Construction Repair Composites Market is expected to grow at 10.10% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 710.00 USD million by 2029 from 303.11 USD million in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7825/construction-repair-composites-market/

Pretreatment Coating Market

The global Pretreatment Coating Market is projected to reach USD 4.80 Billion by 2029 from USD 2.97 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029.