Testing, Inspection, And Certification Global Market Report 2022

The global testing, inspection and certification market is expected to grow from $214.96 billion in 2021 to $225.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.98%. The testing, inspection and certification market is expected to reach $275.65 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13%.



The testing, inspection, and certification market consists of sales of testing, inspection, and certification solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that assure the safety, integrity, and quality of goods and services through conformity evaluation and assurance in various industries. Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) provides conformity analysis for operational efficacy, catalyzes research and development and innovation in new fields through verification and validation, and establishes mutual recognition to ease market access.



The main types of services provided in testing, inspection, and certification market are testing service, inspection service and certification service.The testing service is a method of determining the presence, quality, or validity of product or goods.



Testing, inspection, and certification services can sourced in-house or outsourced and are used for applications such as quality and safety, production evaluation, industrial inspection and system certification. These services are mostly used by industries such as consumer goods and retail, food and agriculture, oil and gas, construction and engineering, energy and chemicals, manufacturing, transportation, industrial and automotive and others.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the testing, inspection and certification market in 2021. The regions covered in the testing, inspection and certification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The testing, inspection, and certification market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides testing, inspection, and certification market statistics, including testing, inspection, and certification industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an testing, inspection, and certification market share, detailed testing, inspection, and certification market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the testing, inspection, and certification industry. This testing, inspection, and certification market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The strict regulatory standards imposed by governments to ensure product safety and environmental protection are expected to propel the growth of the testing, inspection, and certification market.The increased risk to human life and the influence on the environment are the main worries, prompting customers to seek dependable and high-quality products.



Safety testing, inspection, and certification services are being implemented by many organizations worldwide to resolve product safety and quality problems by following legislative rules.According to the Europe Commission’s CO? emission performance standards for cars and vans in January 2020, regulation (EU), 2019/631 was enforced to set performance standards for new passenger vehicles to decrease the average CO? emission.



Therefore the strict regulatory standards imposed by governments will drive the testing, inspection, and certification market.



The advent of new technologies in testing, inspection, and certification products and services is a key trend booming the testing, inspection, and certification market.Artificial intelligence is changing corporate operations in practically every sector, including testing, inspection, and certification.



Automated inspection is used to satisfy the demands of physically challenging inspection zones.In November 2020, Shanghai introduced the world’s first automated laboratory for testing, inspection, and certification, marking a significant milestone for the city to become a global scientific innovation center.



The lab uses robotic arms, autonomous guided vehicles, artificial intelligence, and deep learning models to replace the traditional testing and certification procedure, entirely dependent on manual operations.



In September 2021, Intertek Group plc, an England-based company offering assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification, acquired SAI Global Assurance, for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition aims to strengthen their combined assurance offering by providing increased scale and geographic coverage in delivering additional risk-based quality audit, inspection, training, and certification services and enhanced global market access capabilities through our standards service offering.



SAI Global, a US-based company, offers risk management services, quality assurance audit and certification, auditor training, standards information services, and property service.



The countries covered in the testing, inspection and certification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

