Packaging Machinery Global Market Report 2022

The global packaging machinery market is expected to grow from $39.23 billion in 2021 to $40.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.49%. The packaging machinery market is expected to reach $50.70 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45%.



The packaging machinery market consists of sales of packaging machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to various machines used to pack products or components.It includes a machine for filling, labeling, form-filling, cartooning, wrapping, palletizing, bottle lining, and others.



These machines are the most acceptable method for controlling and protecting products against physical, chemical, biological, and environmental factors. Through packaging machinery, companies can provide detailed information to the consumer about the products.



The main types of machines in packaging machinery market are filling, labeling, form-fill-seal, cartoning, wrapping, palletizing and bottling line.The filling machines are used to dispense products into packs by having a container that is filled with product pass over a hole and chute into the packets.



Various technologies used in packaging machinery are general packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging by business such as OEM and aftermarket. Packaging machinery are mostly used in industries such as beverages, food, chemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the packaging machinery market in 2021. The regions covered in the packaging machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages will propel the growth of the packaging machinery market.The changing lifestyles of consumers have led to high demand for processed and convenience food and beverage products.



In emerging countries, the expanding working population has a greater need for processed foods and higher consumption of convenience foods.Also, due to COVID-19, eating preferences, consumers’ attitudes, behaviors, and purchasing habits have changed, leading to the adoption of packaged food and beverages.



For instance, in July 2021, according to Bizom data, an end-to-end CPG sales and distribution analytics platform showed the demand for packaged food sales grew by 95% year on year, led by ready-to-eat products and soaring out-of-home consumption. Therefore, increasing demand for packaged food and beverages is driving the growth of packaging machinery.



The introduction of new products has emerged as a key trend in packaging machinery.The demand for more packaged products is increasing in various fields, such as the food and beverage industry, resulting in more efficient and productive packaging machinery.



Therefore, companies are launching newly enhanced products to meet the demand.For instance, in June 2021, Syntegon, a machine industry company, introduced a new pick-and-place platform for product handling, feeding, and loading using a strong combination of industrial competence, control, and robotics technology.



With this Syntegon RPP, the firm establishes a new benchmark in packing line automation.



In June 2022, ProMach, a US-based packaging machinery company announced the acquisition of Reepack, for an undisclosed amount.Through this deal, ProMach aims to expand its portfolio in the food packaging space and further strengthen its position as a supplier of protein-packaging automation.



Reepack is an Italy-based company operating in manufacturing packaging machinery and provides a range of technologies, including thermoformers, vacuum chambers, flow wrappers and tray sealers, for medical and food products, in addition to consumer goods and industrial components.



The countries covered in the packaging machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

